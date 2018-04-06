Denver Post flubs Coors Field photo, runs shot of Phillies park instead of Rockies home

If there’s really no place like home, somebody might need to tell the Denver Post.

In an embarrassing mixup Friday, the newspaper's special section about Denver's Coors Field, home of baseball's Colorado Rockies, mistakenly carried a photo of Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park, home of the Phillies, on its cover.

After realizing its error, the Post issued an apology, Fox 31 Denver reported.

“Due to a production error, an image of Citizens Bank Park ran in place of Coors Field on the cover of today's Life & Culture section. Please enjoy this beautiful image of Coors Field photographed yesterday. The Denver Post sincerely regrets the error,” the newspaper posted on Twitter, adding a photo of the correct ballpark.

The flub was “obviously a bad look,” Post deputy sports editor Matt Stephens told Fox 31.

Naturally, other Twitter users, including the Rockies and Phillies, had fun with the situation.

Making matters worse for Rockies fans on Friday, the home team lost to the Atlanta Braves, 8-3.

Meanwhile, the Denver Post has made some other headlines recently – most notably for its staff’s running feud with Alden Global Capital, the hedge fund organization that controls Post owner Digital First Media.

Last month the Post lost about a third of its staff in the latest of several rounds of layoffs in recent years.