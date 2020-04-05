Denver Broncos: 2020 NFL Draft profile

The Denver Broncos finished 7-9 during the 2019 season.

The Broncos have 10 picks going into the draft. Three of their 10 picks were acquired from other teams -- the Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers and Washington Redskins.

Last year, the Broncos selected tight end Noah Fant in the first round. Fant played in 16 games. He had 40 catches for 562 yards and three touchdowns.

Here are the Broncos’ draft picks.

DRAFT PICKS

First Round, No. 15 overall

Second Round, No. 46 overall

Third Round, No. 77 overall (from PIT)

Third Round, No. 95 overall (from SF)

Fourth Round, No. 118 overall

Fifth Round, No. 178 overall

Sixth Round, No. 181 overall (from WAS)

Seventh Round, No. 252 overall

Seventh Round, No. 254 overall

Here are some of the Broncos’ key free-agent acquisitions and departures.

ACQUISITIONS

A.J. Bouye, CB (trade with JAX)

Graham Glasgow, C (signed from DET)

Jeff Driskel, QB (signed from DET)

Jurrell Casey, DE (trade with TEN)

Melvin Gordon, RB (signed from LAC)

Nick Vannett, TE (signed from PIT

Sam Martin, P (signed from DET)

DEPARTURES

Andy Janovich, FB (signed with CLE)

Casey Kreiter, LS (signed with NYG)

Chris Harris, CB (signed with LAC)

Connor McGovern, C (signed with NYJ)

Derek Wolfe, DE (signed with BAL)

Will Parks, S (signed with PHI)

UNSIGNED FREE AGENTS

Adam Gotsis, DE

Billy Winn, DE

Brandon Allen, QB

Corey Nelson, LB

Cyrus Jones, CB

Devontae Booker, RB

Dymonte Thomas, S

Horace Richardson, CB

Joe Flacco, QB

Ronald Leary, OL

Theo Riddick, RB