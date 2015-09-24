Demetrious Johnson wants to return at UFC 196 during Super Bowl weekend

UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson is fresh off his latest win over John Dodson in early September, but he's already targeting his return to action in 2016.

Johnson told "UFC Tonight" that he would like to fight on the upcoming UFC 196 Pay-Per-View card scheduled for Feb. 6 in Las Vegas during Super Bowl 50 weekend.

The Super Bowl card is traditionally one of the biggest shows for the UFC each year and the flyweight champion believes that would be a perfect date for his next title defense. Johnson calls the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas "the home of champions" and that's where he wants to fight.

Johnson also spoke out about fighting in Nevada after the recent five-year suspension handed down after Nick Diaz allegedly tested positive for marijuana for the third time in the state.

Johnson supports his fellow fighter, but unlike Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo, who stated recently that he would no longer compete in Nevada even if it mean passing up on a title shot, the flyweight champion thinks it's crazy to pass up on opportunities because of a situation that doesn't even involve him.

"I think it's foolish for fighters to not fight in Vegas because somebody else faults," Johnson said.

If Johnson does actually get placed on the Feb. 6 card, per his request, it could create a really interesting situation for the UFC.

Most believe if Cejudo gets past Jussier Formiga in his next fight on Nov. 21 in Mexico, that he is the logical next contender for the flyweight title.

If Cejudo is offered the shot in Las Vegas, it could create a stalemate in making the fight happen or he could get passed over all together if he really does refuse to compete in the state.