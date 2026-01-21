Ben Roethlisberger calls for Steelers to shift direction after Mike Tomlin steps aside

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shortly after the Steelers were eliminated from the playoffs, longtime coach Mike Tomlin stepped down, sending shockwaves across the NFL.

"While this chapter comes to a close, my respect and love for the Pittsburgh Steelers will never change. I am excited for what the future holds for this organization, and I will forever be grateful for my time coaching in Pittsburgh," Tomlin said last week in a statement.

Tomlin’s decision pushed the Steelers, a franchise that has had just three head coaches since the 1969 season, into a rare coaching search. With Art Rooney II and Omar Khan leading the search, the Steelers have begun interviewing candidates.

Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has publicly weighed in on the team’s direction.

While the Steelers have traditionally focused on coaches with defensive backgrounds, Roethlisberger wants to see an offensive-minded coach get an opportunity to take the reins.

"I would strongly consider a couple things ... my first thought is, I want an offensive-minded head coach," the Super Bowl winner said on "Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger."

"That's what I would do if I was the general manager. We've had defensive-minded coaches in here, that's what they've all been, I'm ready for an offensive guy, I want to score more than six points in a postseason game. I would love a younger, offensive-minded head coach, a (Sean) McVay-ish, a Ben Johnson-ish who would focus on the offense and hopefully would be successful enough that you could keep here ... the next long-term coach."

Roethlisberger said an offensive-minded head coach should be paired with a veteran defensive coordinator, pointing to Jim Schwartz and Vic Fangio as options.

Roethlisberger also backed former Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy as a candidate for the Steelers job.

"My next choice would literally be Mike McCarthy," Roethlisberger said. "Mike McCarthy is an offensive veteran coach with Pittsburgh ties, he understands the Steeler way, what it means to be a Steeler and the Rooney family and how it works. Lot of respect for him. He could bring a younger coordinator or whatever to help. The potential downside for that is how long would he keep coaching for? I don't know."

"The potential positive side of coming in here would be the potential of Aaron Rodgers coming back," Roethlisberger said. "They have a relationship together. I assume it's good enough. They won a Super Bowl together. You could bring his offense in. Aaron would know the offense and feel super comfortable in an offense he knows."

Aaron Rodgers finished his first season in Pittsburgh with 3,322 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Steelers survived against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18 to claim the AFC North and clinch the final postseason spot.

While it remains unclear whether Rodgers will return to Pittsburgh for 2026, pursue another team or opt to retire, Roethlisberger expressed support for seeing the four-time league MVP play for the Steelers next season.

