Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: John Harbaugh kicks off Giants’ tenure with presidential welcome

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter.

SEAL OF APPROVAL – President Donald Trump encouraged NFL teams to act "fast" and hire John Harbaugh after he was fired by the Baltimore Ravens following 18 seasons with the organization. The New York Giants seemingly took him up on that advice and the president predicted that Harbaugh was "gonna do well" with the team. Continue reading …

'REALLY GREAT' – John Harbaugh reacted to Trump’s endorsement on Tuesday as he was officially introduced to the media as the Giants' head coach, saying that, "At every level, people follow football." Continue reading …

OBJECTION – Trump spoke out about the two landmark cases regarding women’s sports heard before the Supreme Court last week, telling reporters at the White House that he believes the justices who appeared to be on the side of the transgender athlete plaintiffs should "lose a lot of credibility." Continue reading …

ANTHEM AMBUSH – The American national anthem being performed before an NBA game between the Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies in London was interrupted on Sunday by a person pleading for the U.S. to "Leave Greenland alone." The plea led to some applause in the crowd. Continue reading …

HOOSIER DADDY – The Indiana Hoosiers claimed the program’s first national title after Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza led the team to a 27-21 victory over the Miami Hurricanes, capping an undefeated season as Trump attended the championship game in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Monday night. Continue reading …

SPORTSMANSHIP UNDER FIRE – Miami quarterback Carson Beck faced criticism following the Hurricanes’ loss to Indiana in the College Football Playoff championship game for how he handled the immediate aftermath, after he was seen running off the field without meeting his opponents for a postgame handshake. Continue reading …

TIME FOR CHANGE – The Buffalo Bills fired head coach Sean McDermott Monday after the team’s heartbreaking playoff loss in the AFC Divisional Round. The Bills failed to get back to the AFC Championship Game after losing to the Denver Broncos in overtime, following a controversial interception call. The defeat marked another crushing blow to McDermott’s tenure as the Bills’ head coach. Continue reading …



FROM FOX SPORTS – In just two years, Curt Cignetti has done the unimaginable at Indiana, leading the Hoosiers to a national championship on Monday night. Not only did the win cement Cignetti's performance at Indiana as the greatest coaching job in the history of college football in Joel Klatt's eyes, but he also thinks it might be the greatest coaching job we've seen in the history of sports. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – Sitting on the couch in January has Baker Mayfield firing stray shots at former coaches, namely Kevin Stefanski — the former Browns leader now taking over as head coach in Atlanta. Mayfield jumped on X after a Falcons' reporter took a scathing shot at his brief tenure in Cleveland, labeling Stefanski’s past quarterback situations as "dumpster fires." Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – FOX Sports’ Nick Wright, Danny Parkins, Chris Broussard, and Coach Eric Mangini break down why the New England Patriots are only 5.5-point favorites against the Denver Broncos despite Denver starting a backup quarterback. Watch here …

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

OUTKICK COVERAGE

OutKick

Sign up for OutKick's daily newsletter

STREAM FOX NATION