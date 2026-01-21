Yankees sign All-Star outfielder Cody Bellinger to massive $162.5 million deal: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Yankees have taken a big swing in free agency.

The Yankees and outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger have agreed to a five-year, $162.5 million contract, according to multiple reports. The deal includes opt-outs after the second and third seasons, a $20 million signing bonus and a full no-trade clause, according to the report.

The Yankees acquired Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs in a trade last offseason, and the 2019 NL MVP was a great fit.

Bellinger, 30, hit .272 with 29 home runs and 98 RBI in 152 games while playing strong defense in left field, where he primarily played. Bellinger also played center field, right field and first base.

After his strong 2025, he opted out of the final year of his deal and hit free agency.

Bellinger began his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017 and burst onto the scene, winning National League Rookie of the Year and the MVP two seasons later. However, Bellinger's play dipped after winning the World Series in the 2020 season, and the Dodgers non-tendered him in 2022.

The two-time All-Star then signed a one-year, $17.5 million deal with a mutual option for 2024 with the Cubs as he looked to rebound. In that 2023 season, Bellinger certainly bounced back, hitting .307 with 26 home runs and 97, winning a Silver Slugger Award.

Bellinger opted out after that season, testing free agency after his big season and signed a three-year, $80 million contract with the Cubs that included two opt-outs. In 2024, Bellinger took a step back and hit .266 with 18 home runs and 78 RBI, so he declined to opt out of his deal and was then traded to the Yankees.

With Bellinger back in the fold, the Yankees appear set in the outfield. The reigning two-time American League MVP, Aaron Judge, will be in right field while Trent Grisham, who signed the team's one-year, $22.025 million qualifying offer, will man center field with Bellinger in left.

