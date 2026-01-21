Bills quarterback's wife pens heartfelt social media post to fired coach Sean McDermott's family

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hillary Trubisky, the wife of Buffalo Bills backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky, posted a heartfelt message on social media following the firing of head coach Sean McDermott.

Trubisky credited McDermott and his wife, Jamie, for making Buffalo feel like home.

"Jamie and Sean are a huge reason why Buffalo has always felt like home to us," Trubisky captioned on her Instagram story. "So thankful for you both and everything you have done for our family on and off the field. Wherever you go next is very lucky."

"Love you (Jamie). Our nighttime dog walks, carpooling, and slime sales with the kids will always have a special place in my heart. You are truly a one-of-a-kind human being, and I am so lucky our paths crossed."

Mitch Trubisky signed a two-year, $5.25 million contract in 2024 to rejoin the Bills for his second stint with the team. His first season with the Bills was in 2021 after four seasons with the Chicago Bears.

The 31-year-old has seen limited action over his three seasons with the Bills with Josh Allen at the helm but has played well when called upon. In Week 18 against the New York Jets, while he didn’t technically start because Allen took the first snap to preserve his starting streak, Trubisky played the rest of the game and performed well.

In the Bills’ 35-8 win over the Jets, Trubisky completed 22 of his 29 passes for 259 yards and four touchdowns. He is a free agent this offseason.

Bills owner Terry Pegula told reporters on Wednesday that his decision to fire McDermott was based on the results of the team’s 33-30 overtime loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

McDermott spent nine seasons with the Bills and went 98-50 with a 16-8 record in the playoffs but was unable to lead the team to a Super Bowl.

