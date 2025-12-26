Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Kansas City Chiefs

Dem rep blasts Chiefs owner after team announces Kansas move

Chiefs plan to relocate to Kansas in 2031

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Broncos should be EMBARRASSED after Chiefs scare, Was this Travis Kelce’s last home game? | FTF Video

Broncos should be EMBARRASSED after Chiefs scare, Was this Travis Kelce’s last home game? | FTF

The Denver Broncos beat the Kansas City Chiefs 20-13, but looked "embarrassing" according to Nick Wright. Wright, Chris Broussard, and Kevin Wildes ask if the Broncos should be concerned with the close win, and if Travis Kelce has played his last ...

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa., ripped Kansas City Chiefs team owner Clark Hunt after the organization announced it plans to relocate by the 2031 season.

The Chiefs plan to build a state-of-the-art stadium in Kansas City, Kansas, with the support of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly.

"Clark Hunt: the biggest Welfare King in America. Billions of taxpayer money going to this billionaire, while working people suffer. Just a disgrace," he wrote on X.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Clark Hunt at the relocation announcement

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, right, and Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, pose for a photo during an event announcing the team will leave Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. for a new stadium that will be built across the Kansas-Missouri state line and be ready for the start of the 2031 season, during an event Monday, Dec. 22, 2025 in Topeka, Kansas. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Boyle’s issue seemingly revolves around the plan for the Chiefs’ move.

Kansas outbid Missouri, and the former state’s STAR (Sales Tax and Revenue) bonds will be covering up to 70% of the cost of the new stadium. Missouri did approve a plan this past summer that would pay up to half of the cost of the new stadiums for not only the Chiefs, but MLB’s Kansas City Royals as well.

Voters in Jackson County, the jurisdiction that owns the Truman Sports Complex in Missouri, blocked an extension of a 3/8-cent sales tax, which would’ve funded improvements to Arrowhead Stadium while helping finance a new Royals stadium. As such, both franchises were forced to look at other options, and the Chiefs made a big decision. Furthermore, it motivated Kansas lawmakers to act.

Brendan Boyle at the DNC

Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa., speaks during the 2016 Democratic National Convention at Wells Fargo Arena on July 25, 2016. (Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY NETWORK)

BILLS OWNER TERRY PEGULA FACES BACKLASH OVER $100M YACHT WHILE NEW YORK TAXPAYERS HELP FUND NEW STADIUM

"The benefit to the entire region will be monumental," Hunt said in his announcement. "A stadium of this caliber will put Kansas City in the running for Super Bowls, Final Fours, and other world class events. A brand new training facility and headquarters will allow the Chiefs to continue to attract top talent. And the vision for a new mixed-use district will rival that of any sports-anchored development anywhere in the country."

To further Hunt’s statement above, a domed stadium makes the new Chiefs home not just a possible Super Bowl destination, but would also play host to many other sporting and cultural events in the future.

Kansas lawmakers voted unanimously to allow the state to cover 60% of the cost of the new stadium, a new training facility and a retail and entertainment space. The bonds will be paid off with state sales and liquor tax revenues in a defined area around it.

Hunt and his family are worth $1.6 billion, according to Forbes.

Clark Hunt talks to reporters

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, center right, talks to the media during an event Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, in Topeka, Kansas, after announcing the team will leave Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, for a new stadium that will be built across the Kansas-Missouri state line and be ready for the start of the 2031 season. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

It won’t be the first time the team has moved. The Chiefs were originally the Dallas Texans and they won the American Football League championship before moving to Kansas City, Missouri, in 1963. The team played at Kansas City Municipal Stadium.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue