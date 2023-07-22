Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Colorado Buffaloes
Published

Deion Sanders' son Shedeur confident ahead of Colorado debut: 'I'm a Sanders, you know I don’t feel pressure'

Sanders played quarterback at Jackson State the past two seasons

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 22 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 22

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Shedeur Sanders transferred to Colorado after his father and NFL legend Deion Sanders was named the Buffaloes' new head coach.

Shedeur threw for 6,963 yards and 70 touchdowns during his two-year stint at Jackson State, where he was coached by his father. 

In December, the Pro Football Hall of Famer said he intended for Shedeur to be the Buffaloes' starting quarterback in 2023 but noted that his son would "have to earn it."

Shedeur will face a different caliber of competition this season now that he is playing at a school that competes in the Pac-12 conference.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Colorado Buffaloes quarteback Shedeur Sanders walks with his father and coach Deion Sanders

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders and his father, head coach Deion Sanders, on the field before the Black and Gold game at Folsom Field April 22, 2023. (Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The Pac-12 held its media day in Las Vegas Friday, but Coach Sanders missed the event as he continues to recover from a second medical procedure to remove blood clots.

But Shedeur and star wide receiver Travis Hunter did attend the event. Shedeur expressed confidence in his ability to rise to the occasion now that he is at Colorado.

DEION SANDERS' GIRLFRIEND SAYS COLORADO COACH HAD 'ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL SURGERY' FOR BLOOD CLOTS

"Well, I'm a Sanders. You know I don't feel pressure. That's the thing it's in my blood. I don't get nervous. … I don't get none of that, especially when you prepare and you got the coaches and the staff and the players around you," Shedeur said.

"Like, it's no real pressure. You're just fighting yourself and your own thoughts … and that's the thing. … I don't fear no names or nothing like that."

Deion and Shedeur Sanders

Head coach Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders (2) of the Jackson State Tigers after the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Dec. 17, 2022, in Atlanta.  (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The father and son duo are looking to turn around a Buffaloes football program that has struggled in recent years. Last season, Colorado finished 1-11.

Coach Sanders has overhauled the roster with a whopping 18 players entering the transfer portal

Deion Sanders walks to the locker room with his son and quarterback Shedeur

Head coach Deion Sanders, left, walks to the locker room with his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers, before the start of a game against the Alabama State Hornets at New ASU Stadium March 20, 2021, in Montgomery, Ala. (Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Deion's arrival has sparked excitement among the Colorado fan base. More than 47,000 fans attended the Buffaloes' annual spring game in April.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Colorado opens the season Sept. 2, when the Buffaloes travel to Forth Worth, Texas, to face TCU. The Horned Frogs last season defeated Michigan in a College Football Playoff semifinal game before losing to the Georgia Bulldogs in the national championship.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.