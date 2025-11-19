Deion Sanders says he is proud of Shedeur after NFL debut with Browns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Deion Sanders said he was proud of his son, Shedeur, after he made his NFL debut for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

The Colorado head coach said Shedeur had been doing the right things behind the scenes.

"I know the fight behind the fight," Sanders told reporters on Tuesday. "I know what’s been transpiring behind the curtains, and I’m just proud of him. Because he’s not just saying the right things, he’s doing and living the right things. That’s just who he is.

"He's a Sanders."

With Dillon Gabriel in concussion protocol, Sanders will start for the Browns when they play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Deion hasn’t decided if he will make the trip for his son’s first NFL start.

"I’m so focused on what we have at hand," the coach said. "I’m not thinking about that, although I just got off the phone with him."

The Pro Football Hall of Famer had a hunch that Shedeur could make his NFL debut against the Baltimore Ravens last week, but not in the fashion that it happened.

"I thought the Ravens would have played better early on to provoke (Shedeur) getting in," Deion Sanders said. "I didn’t want him to get in by injury, because I’m fond of Dillon, and I want him to be successful as well."

The former Colorado star quarterback struggled in his NFL debut, as he completed just four of 16 passes for 47 yards, while throwing an interception and being sacked twice.

Deion was not surprised that Shedeur didn’t play his best.

"I knew it was going to be some inconsistencies of a lot of things, because I know football," Deion said.

The Browns hope that Sanders can provide a spark to the offense, as they have scored just 16.2 points per game this season (29th in the NFL) and averaged 257.3 yards per game (31st in the NFL).

The Browns take on the Raiders (2-8) on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

