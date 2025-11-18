Shedeur Sanders to make first NFL start for Browns: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shedeur Sanders is reportedly expected to start in the Cleveland Browns' next game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Dillon Gabriel is in the concussion protocol after exiting the Browns’ 23-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, and "barring something unexpected," Sanders will start in Gabriel’s place, according to Cleveland.com.

Sanders would become the 42nd Browns starting quarterback since 1999.

The former Colorado star struggled in his NFL debut, as he completed just four of 16 passes for 47 yards, while throwing an interception and being sacked twice. Sanders was critical of his performance in the loss.

"I don’t think I played good," Sanders said. "I don’t think I played good at all. I think it’s a lot of things, you know, we need to look at, during the week and go and just get comfortable, even throwing routes, you know, with Jerry (Jeudy) and throwing routes with all those guys.

"So, I think that was my first ball to him all year. But other than that, I just think overall we just got to go next week and understand so then we have a week to prepare stuff I like to do."

The Browns dropped to 2-8 with the loss to the Ravens, despite the defense putting forth another solid performance. Star edge rusher Myles Garrett had four sacks and the defense intercepted Lamar Jackson twice, but it wasn’t enough.

The Browns hope that Sanders can provide a spark to the offense, as they have scored just 16.2 points per game this season (29th in the NFL) and averaged 257.3 yards per game (31st in the NFL).

The Browns take on the Raiders (2-8) on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

