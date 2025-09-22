Deion Sanders predicts son, Shedeur, will start for Browns at some point this season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Deion Sanders is focused on his quarterback situation with the Colorado Buffaloes, but he made a bold prediction about his son Shedeur Sanders’ NFL future with the Cleveland Browns.

"Coach Prime" said he believes his son will start for the Browns at some point this season.

Sanders shared his thoughts Monday on the "New Heights" podcast, telling hosts Jason and Travis Kelce he has "got a feeling when it’s going to go down."

When asked what advice he’s given Shedeur, who is waiting his turn behind Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel, Deion said: "Be patient and be ready." He declined to reveal when he expects Shedeur to make his first start, and the Kelces did not press him.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has given no indication of a quarterback change. Flacco has led the Browns to a 1-2 record through three games, with the offense inconsistent but the defense among the league’s best.

Shedeur isn’t even the primary backup at this point. Gabriel, selected two rounds earlier in the 2025 NFL Draft, earned that role after preseason evaluations, Stefanski said.

Deion also revisited draft-night drama, confirming that Shedeur slid to the fifth round before being picked by Cleveland. He said the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles both showed interest.

Cam Newton, the former No. 1 overall pick, recently noted the Eagles’ pursuit of Shedeur. As for the Ravens, Deion essentially confirmed reports that his son told executive vice president Ozzie Newsome he wasn’t interested in sitting behind Lamar Jackson long-term.

"How in the world can somebody fault [Shedeur] for saying or thinking, ‘Why in the world would I go back up Lamar for 10 more years?’" Deion said on the podcast. "I’ve never sat on the bench and said, ‘Well, I learned a lot today.’"

The Browns drafted Shedeur with the expectation of developing him for the future, with Flacco seen as a stopgap until one of their rookies is ready. So far, the coaching staff believes Gabriel is ahead, but the season is still young.

For now, Shedeur remains third on the depth chart, though Deion remains confident his son will eventually get his chance. Whether that comes this season remains to be seen.

