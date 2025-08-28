Travis Kelce calls for Shedeur Sanders to start for Browns amid controversy: 'Give the people what they want'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Travis Kelce has spoken out about the ongoing controversy over Shedeur Sanders' role with the Cleveland Browns.

During his "New Heights" podcast this week, the Kansas City Chiefs star said he believes the Browns should start Sanders, who is third on the team's depth chart behind veteran Joe Flacco and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

"Give the people what they want, in terms of the Browns fans. Start Shedeur. … Put him in coach," Kelce said. "Give the people what they want. The world wants to see him go out there, and not only play, but have success. At this point, guys are rooting for him. This isn't anything against Dillon. This isn't anything against Joe. I'm just saying the excitement is there for [Sanders] to go out there. He's going to put eyes on the screen. He's going to bring people to the game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I would love to f---ing see it, man."

On the contrary, Kelce's brother and co-host, Jason Kelce, defended the team naming Joe Flacco as the starter.

"[Browns head coach Kevin] Stefanski and the Browns are trying to do the thing that they feel gives them the best chance to win football games," Jason said. "If the Browns and Kevin Stefanski felt their best option and the most confident option they had to win games was Shedeur Sanders, they would be playing him."

Still, Jason conceded that he "wants" to see Sanders play.

"What do I want? I want to see Shedeur Sanders," Jason said.

Jason also rejected the "conspiracies" surrounding the situation as to why Sanders is as low on the depth chart as he is.

Criticism and conspiracy theories directed at the Browns reemerged after the team's preseason finale on Saturday.

Sanders entered the game in the third quarter and completed three of six passes for 14 yards, while taking five sacks for a combined loss of 41 yards against the Los Angeles Rams. He netted minus-27 yards for Cleveland before being pulled from the game on the final drive and replaced by veteran Tyler Huntley.

Huntley led the Browns' offense on a game-winning field goal drive, and the Browns won 19-17.

It was a far cry from Sanders' first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers Aug. 8, when he threw for two touchdowns and was praised by fans and sports stars, including LeBron James and Dawn Staley.

However, many fans and pundits were quick to defend Sanders for his rough outing on Saturday and blamed the Browns' coaching for putting Sanders in a position where he had to rely on backup teammates while also calling questionable plays.

EX-NBA PLAYER MAKES SHEDEUR SANDERS-LEBRON JAMES COMPARISON AFTER QB'S PRESEASON DEBUT

Former NFL quarterback Derek Carr questioned why Sanders wasn't left in the game to finish the final drive.

"I need to understand why we don't get to see Shedeur Sanders run this 2-minute drill? Wouldn't you want to see your young QB operate in this situation? Get him more reps for the future? I didn't see the whole game so maybe he already showed enough? Help me understand this..." Carr wrote on X.

Sports talk show host Skip Bayless posted a 16-minute rant in defense of Sanders on X, while condemning the Browns for their handling of the quarterback.

"They sabotaged it. They rigged it against him today, putting him in with third- and fourth-stringers, fifth-stringers. You got no shot at quarterback," Bayless said.

Other users on social media leveled similar criticisms at the Browns, with some speculating that the obstacles being put in front of the quarterback are intentional.

Prior to that game, NFL Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson stoked conspiracy theories related to Sanders in a recent interview, claiming that NFL teams were "told not to" draft Sanders to "make an example" of the quarterback when he fell to the fifth round of the NFL Draft in April.

"I tell you this much, what I heard from someone that's in the NFL [is] that the NFL told [teams], 'Don't draft him, do not draft him,'" Dickerson said in a recent interview on the "Roggin and Rodney" show on AM 570 LA Sports.

"'We're going to make an example out of him.' And this came from a very good source, a very good source. They were going to have him not get drafted to basically show you, 'This is what happens when you do this.' I mean, look, the NFL's got all kinds of power. They do all kinds of stuff."

Sanders' slide out of the first round shocked many, including President Donald Trump, who condemned the league's owners for passing on the quarterback in a Truth Social post.

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith revealed a text message from an associate who compared the situation to Colin Kaepernick being out of the NFL since 2016, suggesting "collusion."

"'This is a bad look for the NFL. This feels like Kaepernick-level collusion,'" Smith said of the content of the text, adding the situation goes beyond "talent evaluation."

"All the hard work the NFL League Office puts in to eradicate these kinds of perceptions, only to turn around and watch as the OWNERS look like they’re colluding, messing up everything. What has been done to Shedeur will outshine everything else in this draft. We’ll never believe this is about just talent evaluation again."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sanders was eventually taken by the Browns on the third and final day of the draft with the 144th pick. The quarterback was initially considered a possible contender for the first overall pick early in the draft process after finishing his final season at Colorado.