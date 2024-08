Deion Sanders is no stranger to media criticism these days.

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach was asked specifically about ESPN pundit Paul Finebaum calling the Colorado program irrelevant during a recent episode of "Outta Pocket with RGIII."

"But he’s talking about us. How could we be irrelevant and you talking about me? Like every time I turn around somebody sending me a quote that you talking about me."

Robert Griffin III’s wife and co-host of the podcast, Grete Griffin, said Finebaum must be a fan then.

"The thing about a fan, you got to understand a fan only blows when you hot." Sanders responded.

"A fan only blows when you hot, so we must be hot. I know what he’s doing, and I’m proud of him that he is smart enough to understand that this generation, and the thought process and the way we communicate in sports is different, and he’s a dying breed."

"So, what does he have to do to stay and keep up with this change, ‘Oh I got to find that big bad wolf and talk about him, so now I keep my relevancy.’ And I’m cool, but I’m not going to help you, I’m not going to add to you, I’m not going to respond because that’s what you want. Yeah, you just want me to respond, I don’t do that. I’m not going to help you come up."

Finebaum responded to Sanders' comments during an episode of ESPN’s "First Take."

"(Sanders' comments) didn’t really mean much to me because it was a fairly irrelevant reaction. He did say something that I agree with. He called me a 'dying breed' in the profession, which I'm proud of. Because I really do believe that the media should be treated with respect and not have selective persecution like he is using out there."

Finebaum is referring to Sanders banning Denver Post columnist Sean Keeler from asking questions to Sanders himself or anyone else involved in the football program.

Keeler and Sanders had a tense exchange on Aug. 9 at Colorado’s media day.

"You don’t like us, man. Why do you do this to yourself?" Sanders asked Keeler at one point during the press conference. "No, I’m serious. Why do you do this? Like you know you don’t. Like, why do you do this?"

Last season, Sanders led the Buffaloes to a 3-0 start before going 1-8 in their next nine games, creating a national buzz during the season.

Sanders will begin his second season when they host the North Dakota State Bison on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

