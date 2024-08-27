Desmond Howard defends Deion Sanders, cites need to protect mental health amid controversial reporter ban

Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders had a tense exchange with a reporter during media day on Aug. 9. Sanders made it clear that he was not fond of some of Denver Post columnist Sean Keeler's coverage of him and the Buffaloes football program in the past.

"You don’t like us, man. Why do you do this to yourself?" Sanders asked Keeler at one point during the press conference. "No, I’m serious. Why do you do this? Like you know you don’t. Like, why do you do this?"

Two weeks after the back and forth , Colorado announced that Keeler would no longer be permitted to direct questions at Sanders or anyone else involved with the football program.

The decision sparked some backlash, but ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard came to Sanders' defense and argued the restrictions were placed on the columnist in an effort to protect the head football coach's and the player's mental health.

"When I first heard the story, the first thing that popped into my head was how we talk about protecting your mental health," Howard said on ESPN's "Get Up," via On3 Sports. "I don’t know if people realize that Deion Sanders is a human being who has spoken openly about trying to commit suicide before.

"So, when you have a person who is an advocate for mental health, who not only wants to protect his mental health but the number one job of a coach is to protect the mental health of his players too, because you always want to treat all of your players like they’re your sons."

Howard cited Keeler's approach to his previous coverage of Sanders when he offered his thoughts on what he believed contributed to the Pro Football Hall of Famer wanting the columnist away from the media room.

"So, with that being said, if Deion Sanders believes that this guy who is using words like ‘false prophet’ and things of that nature, which they seem kind of personal to me, and they decide to not answer questions from him anymore. I don’t have an issue with it because I think he has to do what he believes [is] best suited for his own mental health and the mental health of his players."

Howard's colleague, ESPN college football pundit Paul Finebaum, had a different opinion of Sanders and the university's decision to prevent Keeler from asking questions for the foreseeable future. Finebaum scolded Sanders and accused the coach of being a "bully and a "hypocrite."

"Coach Prime is showing he is not ready for primetime," Finebaum said on ESPN earlier this week. "I find this whole thing to be disgraceful. Deion may want to talk about love and joy and that’s the cornerstone of what he seems to be spewing out. But treating reporters like this seems like we’re in some autocratic country. This is not America. The fact that it’s in his contract is really even more absurd."

"But don’t forget – he did this at Jackson State. This is a trait of Deion Sanders. He wants to have it his way. I find him to be a bully and a hypocrite. And quite frankly, as someone who has been a fan of his throughout his entire career, even at Colorado, I am mortified by his actions."

The university described some of Keeler's past coverage as "personal attacks on the football program."

"After a series of sustained, personal attacks on the football program and specifically Coach Prime, the CU Athletic Department in conjunction with the football program, have decided not to take questions from Denver Post columnist Sean Keeler at football-related events," the athletic department said in a statement obtained by ESPN.

Howard pushed back against the idea that it would have been better if Colorado quietly stopped accepting questions from Keeler, instead of issuing a public statement about their decision.

"So, the one thing I saw [Adam] Schefter say and I saw Stephen A. [Smith] say too, was that they shouldn’t have made an announcement, but it’s going to come out anyway because people are going to notice that you’re not taking this one individual’s questions. So, as opposed to deal with all of that down the road, maybe two or three weeks later when it’s been noticeable that you haven’t answered this one reporter’s questions, you can put it out there now so everybody knows," Howard said.

Colorado officials added that the reporter's access to "football-related activities" remains intact, and his colleagues from the newspaper are free to direct questions to the Buffaloes' head coach.

"Keeler is still permitted to attend football-related activities as a credentialed member of the media and other reporters from The Denver Post are welcome to ask questions of football program personnel made available to the media, including coaches, players and staff."

Keeler published a column shortly after the exchange with Sanders, which said the coach was "a confident man who suddenly looked and acted and sounded... afraid."

The Denver Post said that Sanders' contract states that he only has to talk to "mutually agreed-upon media."

Colorado finished the 2023 campaign with a 4-8 record. Sanders hopes to improve on that record this year. The Buffaloes will host North Dakota State on Aug. 31 to open the 2024 season.

