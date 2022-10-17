Expand / Collapse search
College Football
Published

Deion Sanders explains lack of interest in bolting for NFL job

Sanders has been building up Jackson State

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Deion Sanders changed the fabric of Jackson State football and how college football fans look at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) with successful seasons and splash recruiting.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer said in a recent interview that while the sport provides its own set of challenges, there is one body of water he will not dip his toe in – the NFL.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers reacts on the sidelines against the Florida A&amp;M Rattlers during the Orange Blossom Classic Game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 4, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers reacts on the sidelines against the Florida A&amp;M Rattlers during the Orange Blossom Classic Game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 4, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Sanders said in an interview with CBS News’ "60 Minutes" he has no interest in jumping from the college coaching ranks to the pro level and the reason why is quite simple.

"It’s hard for me to coach a person that makes a lot of money that does not truly love the game that blessed me," Sanders said. "And I don’t wanna go to jail."

When asked why he would go to jail, Sanders explained his passion for the game would likely turn off a professional player.

Closeup of Jackson State coach Deion Sanders before game vs Alabama A&amp;M at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Closeup of Jackson State coach Deion Sanders before game vs Alabama A&amp;M at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. (David E. Klutho/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

"Because I’m gonna jump on somebody," he said. "I would come out at halftime with half the team. … We’d go in and half the team would come back out at halftime. I couldn’t do it. … I just challenged a walk-on and I said, ‘Dude, you’re a walk-on. You’re supposed to be getting my attention and you chilling?’ I said, ‘You’re gonna be a walk-off if you do that one more time.’"

While getting back in the NFL may not be on his mind, Sanders was asked about the possibility of getting calls from a Power 5 Conference school. Sanders has already been linked to potential top jobs just over two years into coaching at Jackson State.

"I’m gonna have to entertain it. Yes, I’m gonna have to entertain it. Straight up. I’d be a fool not to," he said.

 Coach Deion Prime Sanders warms up his team before the start of the first home game of the season against conference rival Grambling State University.

 Coach Deion Prime Sanders warms up his team before the start of the first home game of the season against conference rival Grambling State University. (Aron Smith/Jackson State University via Getty Images)

Sanders’ Jackson State squad is 5-0 to start the season.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.