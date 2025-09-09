Deion Sanders chooses third-stringer who backed up son Shedeur over five-star recruit as starter: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Deion Sanders found himself in a quarterback conundrum on Saturday, but he said he "(knew) exactly how I’m going to handle it."

The answer appeared to be revealed on Tuesday.

The University of Colorado scored big when five-star quarterback Julian Lewis committed to the Buffaloes last November after decommitting from USC.

Sanders gave Lewis his first taste of college action this past weekend against the University of Delaware in a de facto quarterback battle where Week 1 starter Kaidon Salter, Lewis himself, and Ryan Staub, who entered the season as the third-stringer, all rotated drives.

All three quarterbacks saw the field in what essentially was a tryout. Salter, who started again, got the first two drives. Lewis entered, and his two drives ended in punts.

Then Staub came in, and his first two full drives ended in touchdowns.

In total, Salter went 13-for-16 for 102 yards, and Staub went 7-for-10 for 156 yards and two touchdowns. They took the remaining drives after Lewis' pair.

Staub is now reportedly parlaying that performance into a start this Friday against Houston in Colorado’s Big 12 opener.

Staub was Shedeur Sanders' backup in each of the previous two seasons — he even honored the new Cleveland Browns quarterback by hitting his signature pose after a score on Saturday.

There was a moment on the sideline Saturday where Deion Sanders placed both hands on Staub's helmet, stared through his facemask and appeared to tell him, "I believe in you, man."

Sanders knows Staub could have transferred this offseason, but it's apparent Sanders wants him to succeed in Boulder.

"Worked his butt off and understands who we are, what we are, what we want from that position," Sanders said, admitting he had a moment that reminded him of "Rudy."

"He balled out so much, the whole student section was chanting his name," he said.

"I was the guy who cried when I saw [Rudy]," Sanders continued. "Those type of guys who didn’t really get opportunities or what they should, those have always been my guys. "That means a lot to me, to see (Staub) stick around and get an opportunity when he could have easily dipped. ... He's one of those kids, man, and I'm proud."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

