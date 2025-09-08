Legendary college football coach Steve Spurrier rips Florida player over 'stupid' spitting incident

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Legendary college football coach Steve Spurrier ripped Florida Gators defensive lineman Brendan Bett for spitting on an opponent during the team’s loss to South Florida.

Bett was ejected over the incident on Saturday night. He received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and cost the Gators’ defense yards during South Florida’s drive. The Bulls eventually went on to win the game 18-16.

Spurrier, who won a national championship as the Gators’ head coach in 1996, tore into Bett for the decision to spit on a Bulls player.

"We thought our defense might hold them but then had that stupid spitting penalty that has become the fashion," Spurrier said on the "Anthony Dooley Noted Podcast." "I guess he saw the NFL guy do it and said, ‘I can do it.’ I hope not. But that was ridiculous."

Spurrier made a reference to Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Jalen Carter spitting on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during their matchup on Thursday night to start the NFL regular season.

Current Florida head coach Bill Napier said Bett apologized for his actions and would face "internal discipline" for his actions.

"The kid is remorseful," Napier said. "He feels as if he let the team down. In general, it was out of character for him. He made a mistake, and he compromised the team. He made a selfish decision. He misrepresented our fans, our alumni, the university.

"When a young man comes into your office and his immediate concern is how he didn’t represent this place the right way, I think that’s a good indication of his attitude towards it."

Bett also offered an apology, including to lineman Cole Skinner.

"I want to sincerely apologize for my actions in the game this past Saturday," Bett wrote in social media posts. "I let down my teammates, coaches, family and all of Gator Nation. Our coaches always instill in us the value of sportsmanship, and I crossed the line. I also want to apologize to South Florida.

"That’s not the person or player I strive to be. I made a terrible mistake, and it won’t happen again."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.