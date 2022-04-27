Deebo Samuel wants people to stop speculating on his ordeal, while he says nothing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel says most of the rumors surrounding him are exactly that — rumors.

Samuel is reportedly seeking a trade after so-far failed contract talks, something our Armando Salguero has written about extensively, including in his NFL Draft rumors and news piece.

But Samuel is clearly of the opinion that not all opinions on his situation are accurate. And he used the word "funny" to describe how he feels about all the chatter.

"To real to entertain half the stuff y’all be saying but it do be funny though," Samuel tweeted, "everybody want they voice to be heard about a situation they know nothing about and just be saying whatever the next person say. Have a blessed day."

Of course, Samuel has to shoulder some of the blame here. He’s not talked about his situation. We only know what the reports are saying.

If it’s something different from what’s been reported, he ought to come out and be direct about it. Or if he does want to be traded, maybe explain why.

Otherwise, you leave yourself open to people talking "about a situation they know nothing about" and indeed just saying, "whatever the next person say."

Samuel is an excellent talent and by all accounts, a good dude. But if you don’t come out and talk about the speculation floating around your name, well, here’s a newsflash: It will only lead to more speculation. "Funny" how that works.