DeAndre Hopkins' workout post in Arizona may debunk Cardinals trade rumors

The 2023 NFL Draft has come and gone, and there weren’t many big trades of players already in the league compared to other years. The Philadelphia Eagles landed Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift in a trade, but that was the biggest news in that category.

Many, however, thought the Arizona Cardinals had a chance of moving All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins during the Draft. Instead, he remained in Phoenix when all was said and done.

It doesn’t seem like he cares too much either.

Hopkins posted a story to his Instagram where it showed him putting in work in Phoenix on Monday, and he might be killing any trade rumors in the process.

"I see everybody telling me to stay. Who said I wanted to go? Who said I wanted to leave? I’m out here working, baby. What’s up."

Cardinals new GM Monti Ossenfort did make some trades on Thursday when the Draft kicked off, resulting in a 2024 first-round pick among other assets, yet Hopkins remained on the roster.

Asked about the receiver, Ossenfort shut down any notion that Arizona wants to move on from him.

"I don't foresee that happening," Ossenfort said Thursday night. "I don't know what is going to happen here in the next couple days. Right now, I don't foresee that happening, no.

"DeAndre's a Cardinal, and we're moving forward."

Prior to Ossenfort’s arrival, Hopkins was acquired in 2020 when the Houston Texans were going through some flux. He ended up enjoying Arizona, hauling in 115 passes for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns in his first season with the franchise.

However, this past year, Hopkins was hit with a PED suspension that kept him out the first six games. And in 2021, injuries didn’t allow him to have the same production. In total, Hopkins played just 19 games in the last two years.

Now, as the Cardinals look to rebuild their roster and get back to the playoffs, they stare at Hopkins’ $54.5 million he is still owed over the next two seasons on the books.

While he is a No. 1 receiver when he’s on the field, experts believed the Cardinals could use that money to improve their roster elsewhere.

But Hopkins is in the building and working on being a part of the group in 2023.