DeAndre Hopkins reacts to possible trade destinations amid Cardinals rumors

DeAndre Hopkins’ situation with the Arizona Cardinals continues to be that the team might trade him this offseason, but nothing has come together just yet.

In the meantime, Hopkins gave his opinion on some possible trade destinations. He just didn’t say anything out loud.

On the "All Things Covered" podcast, Hopkins was asked to not say yes or no to teams that could be looking for his services next season but instead react with body language and facial expressions when he hears the team name.

It started with the New England Patriots.

Hopkins made a sour face and turned away from the camera, indicating that he doesn’t seem to like that fit for him. Head coach Bill Belichick has said publicly he loves everything about Hopkins’ game, considering him one of the best in the game. Nonetheless, Hopkins doesn’t seem to want that move.

The Buffalo Bills were brought up next and Hopkins' frown turned upside down real quick.

The thought of Hopkins and Stefon Diggs on the same team with Josh Allen throwing them both footballs seems illegal, which is why the three-time All-Pro receiver motioned yes on the thought of playing with the Bills.

However, another AFC East team didn’t seem to intrigue him: the New York Jets.

Hopkins did the same thing he did with the Patriots, another rival in the division, as he looked away from the camera in disgust.

This one is interesting because Aaron Rodgers is supposed to be leaving Green Bay and heading east to Florham Park. That move, if and when its officially made, immediately makes the Jets a Super Bowl contender with their solid defense and improving offense.

Finally, the reigning Super Bowl champions would make Hopkins a happy person as he signaled yes to joining the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes can make anyone better, and head coach Andy Reid’s offense does the same.

There have been rumors that, if the Cardinals do trade Hopkins, he wants a raise from the $19.45 million base salary he’s expected to make in 2023 with Arizona (he’s a $30.75 million cap hit), but Hopkins put an end to those rumors on Twitter.

The NFL Draft is a target date when many expect the Cardinals to deal him – either before the draft or during.

If so, Hopkins clearly has an idea of which teams he wants, and doesn’t want, to join.

Hopkins served a PED suspension last season, which factored into most of the games he missed. He totaled 717 yards with three touchdowns in nine games in 2022.