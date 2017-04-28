Day 2 of the 2017 NFL Draft: Start time, TV, streaming, pick order and more

Round 1 of the NFL Draft is in the books after a wild first night of action. Fortunately, the drama isnt anywhere close to being finished. The draft continues Friday night with Rounds 2 and 3 taking place in Philadelphia.

Day 2 of the draft kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and NFL Network before ESPN's coverage shifts to ESPN2 at 8 p.m. ET. You can also stream it on WatchESPN and NFL.com/Watch.

Heres the order for every pick on the second night of the draft. Teams will have seven minutes to make their second-round picks and five minutes to make third-round selections.

1 (33).Packers (fromBrowns)

2 (34).Seahawks (from49ers)

3 (35). Jaguars

4 (36). Bears

5 (37). Rams

6 (38). Chargers

7 (39). Jets

8 (40). Panthers

9 (41). Bengals

10 (42). Saints

11 (43). Eagles

12 (44). Bills

13 (45). Cardinals

14 (46). Colts

15 (47). Ravens

16 (48). Vikings

17 (49). Redskins

18 (50). Buccaneers

19 (51). Broncos

20 (52). Browns (from Titans)

21 (53). Lions

22 (54). Dolphins

23 (55). Giants

24 (56). Raiders

25 (57). Texans

26 (58). Seahawks

27 (59). Chiefs

28 (60). Cowboys

29 (61). Packers

30 (62). Steelers

31 (63). Falcons

32 (64). Panthers (fromPatriots)

1 (65). Browns

2 (66). 49ers

3 (67).49ers (from Bears

4 (68). Jaguars

5 (69). Rams

6 (70). Jets

7 (71). Chargers

8 (72). Patriots (from Panthers)

9 (73). Bengals

10 (74). Ravens (from Eagles)

11 (75). Bills

12 (76). Saints

13 (77). Cardinals

14 (78). Ravens

15 (79). Vikings

16 (80). Colts

17 (81). Redskins

18 (82). Broncos

19 (83). Titans

20 (84). Buccaneers

21 (85). Lions

22 (86). Vikings (from Dolphins)

23 (87). Giants

24 (88). Raiders

25 (89). Texans

26 (90). Seahawks

27 (91). Chiefs

28 (92). Cowboys

29 (93). Packers

30 (94). Steelers

31 (95).Seahaws (from Falcons)

32 (96). Patriots

33 (97). Dolphins (compensatory)

34 (98). Panthers (compensatory)

35 (99). Eagles (fromRavens) (compensatory)

36 (100). Titans (from Rams) (compensatory)

37 (101). Broncos (compensatory)

38 (102). Seahawks (compensatory)

39 (103). Saints (from Patriots through Browns)(compensatory)

40 (104). Chiefs (compensatory)

41 (105). Steelers (compensatory)

42 (106). Seahawks (compensatory)

43 (107). Jets (compensatory)

