Dawn Staley gives classy answer after Geno Auriemma question following national title loss: 'It's UCLA's day'

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South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley was disappointed how the Gamecocks’ season ended on Sunday afternoon in Phoenix, a 79-51 loss to the UCLA Bruins in the national championship game.

During her post-game interview, Staley was asked about what happened in the Gamecocks’ prior Final Four matchup against UConn, where she and head coach Geno Auriemma had a tense exchange after South Carolina advanced to the title game for the third year in a row.

Rather than hash out more of her thoughts, Staley had a classy response.

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"I don’t want – this is UCLA’s day, right? Let’s keep it UCLA, them winning the national championship," Staley told reporters, via The Athletic. "… We’re not going to damper UCLA’s day with it."

Before this national title contest, Staley was spotted having a cordial experience greeting UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close -- a much different experience than how Friday night ended with Auriemma.

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After the Gamecocks defeated the Huskies, Staley and Auriemma went viral with their interaction at midcourt, where Auriemma appeared to enrage Staley before walking off.

This time, Staley and Close hugged and shared a few words. During the exchange, Staley "looked around afterward like, ‘see??’", per NBC Sports.

Staley was showing a bit of sarcasm, as she noted Auriemma didn’t shake her hand before the Final Four tipped off between the two teams on Friday night.

After the Gamecocks’ victory over the Huskies, Staley was asked what exactly happened with Auriemma, though she tried to explain her focus in helping her team lock in for the national title game. If they won, it would’ve been the fourth national championship in the last 10 years for South Carolina.

"For me, no distractions at this time. I'm concentrating on winning a national championship, that’s it," Staley said at the time. "That’s a little disheartening. This is sports, sometimes things like this happen. Continue to focus on my team and ability to advance in this tournament and hopefully win another national championship."

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Auriemma later released a statement, apologizing for his behavior after the loss.

"There’s no excuse for how I handled the end of the game vs. South Carolina. It’s unlike what I do and what our standard is here at Connecticut," the Hall of Fame coach said in a statement on Saturday. "I want to apologize to the staff and the team at South Carolina. It was uncalled for in how I reacted. The story should be how well South Carolina played, and I don’t want my actions to detract from that. I’ve had a great relationship with their staff, and I sincerely want to apologize to them."

Staley added she had "no idea" why Auriemma was angry after the game, though she guessed perhaps he was ticked off by the lack of handshake before the game on his own end. Either way, Staley was moving forward.

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"I don’t know what he came with after the game, but, hey, sometimes things get heated. We move on," she said.

For UCLA, it was the first time the women’s basketball program has won the national title, as their emotional celebration ensued following the game in Phoenix.

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