David Ortiz receives tons of support as he recovers from gunshot wound

Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is receiving tons of support from former teammates, current Major League Baseball players and more as he recovers from a gunshot wound.

Ortiz was shot Sunday night at a Dominican Republic bar. His father, Leo, told reporters that his son was out of danger and didn’t suffer damage to any major organs.

Leo Lopez, Ortiz's media assistant, told ESPN his client’s surgery lasted six hours and involved three doctors. He said he will be in intensive care for the next 24 hours. Ortiz reportedly suffered liver damage and doctors had to remove part of his intestines, colon and gallbladder.

As Ortiz recovers, he was receiving a lot of support on social media.

The alleged gunman was captured and beaten by a crowd of people at the bar, Dominican National Police Director Bautista Almonte said. He said police are waiting until the man undergoes treatment for the injuries he suffered at the hands of the crowd before questioning him. The man’s identity wasn’t released.

Investigators were still trying to determine whether Ortiz was the intended target. Two other people were wounded in the shooting, including TV host Jhoel Lopez. Ortiz and Lopez were wounded by the same bullet, authorities said.

Lopez suffered non-life threatening injuries. The third person wasn’t identified and their condition wasn’t released.

Ortiz, a three-time World Series champion who is Dominican-American, retired in 2016. He now works for the Red Sox in a variety of capacities.

He hit 541 home runs over his 20-year career. He also played for the Minnesota Twins.