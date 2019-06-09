David Ortiz, former Red Sox slugger, shot in Dominican Republic, reports say

Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz reportedly was shot in a nightclub in his native Dominican Republic on Sunday.

He was wounded in the leg, and authorities arrested the suspect, CDN 37 reported.

His father confirmed the report to ESPN.

Other circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear.

Ortiz now works for the Red Sox in a variety of capacities. He led them to three World Series championships, was a 10-time All-Star and hit most of his 541 homers with the club.

Ortiz retired after the 2016 season.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.