Davey Johnson, baseball manager who won World Series with 1986 Mets, dead at 82

Davey Johnson, a two-time Manager of the Year who managed the 1986 New York Mets to a World Series championship, has died at 82.

Johnson was a three-time World Series champion, winning two as a player. But neither of those were as notable as the title he brought to Queens.

Down 5-3 in the bottom of the 10th in Game 6 against the Boston Red Sox, the Mets rallied to win the game, capped off by Bill Buckner's error, which forced a Game 7. The Amazin's went on to win that game and their second title.

Before becoming a manager, Johnson was a four-time All-Star as a player, winning three consecutive Gold Glove Awards from 1969 to 1971. Those, along with both of his titles as a player, came with the Baltimore Orioles.

Ironically, Johnson flew out to Cleon Jones to give the Mets their first World Series title in 1969.

Johnson also managed the Cincinnati Reds, Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals. He also managed the United States in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing and the 2009 World Baseball Classic.

Johnson is one of 15 managers to finish more than 300 games above .500, winning 85 or more games in all but one season as a manager. He ranks 10th all time in winning percentage among managers with at least 1,000 wins.

He was an early champion of analytics, famously disputing lineups and decisions with Hall of Famer Earl Weaver.

In total, Johnson went 1,372-1,071 as a manager.

