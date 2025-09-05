Expand / Collapse search
Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodón’s wife, Ashley, questions umpires after New York's tense series win over Astros

The Yankees won the three-game series against the Astros despite strike zone controversy

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Carlos Rodón’s wife, Ashley, struck a tone similar to what some New York Yankees fans expressed after a three-game series against the Houston Astros concluded Thursday.

The Yankees defeated the Astros on Thursday to take two of three games in the series, but the strike zone sparked controversy. Many fans and observers argued the strike zone was called in an uneven manner. 

"The zone is absolutely horrendous the entire series….GESH," Ashley wrote on X. "GESH."

Carlos Rodón wipes eye

Carlos Rodón #55 of the New York Yankees reacts against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Yankee Stadium on June 21, 2024, in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

She later asked, "WHAT THE HELL IS WRONG WITH THIS CREW."

Rodón, a three-time MLB All-Star, managed to record his 16th win of the season following Thursday's 8-4 victory. But his wife was not pleased that he had to battle umpiring controversy along the way. He struck out three batters over six innings.

2025 MLB CONTENDER RANKINGS: THE TOUGHEST FINAL MONTH BEFORE THE POSTSEASON?

Ashley also raised concerns about how hitters could develop a strategy when they stepped into the box and questioned the umpire’s consistency. "How are you supposed to know what the zone is as a hitter….. zero consistency at all," she wrote.

Carlos Rodon looks on

New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) reacts during the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium on March 27, 2025.  (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

Beyond the strike zone, there was another umpire decision that made the Yankees irate.

Astros star Jose Altuve hit a soft liner toward third base, which Yankees third baseman Ryan McMahon appeared to initially field. But McMahon dropped the ball during the transfer. The third base umpire ruled that McMahon failed to secure the ball and ultimately declared no catch.

In the second game of the series on Wednesday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone and relief pitcher Devin Williams grew irate after the umpire ruled pitches as balls they believed landed within the strike zone.

Umpires talk with New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone

(L-R) Umpire Adrian Johnson #80, Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees and umpire Ramon De Jesus #18 examine a bat belonging to Taylor Trammell #26 of the Houston Astros during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Daikin Park on Sept. 04, 2025, in Houston, Texas. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Williams was eventually ejected shortly after he yelled at the umpire. Boone was also thrown out and emphatically expressed his displeasure with the home plate umpire.

Jazz Chisholm also expressed frustration with the umpire after he was called out on strikes.

The Yankees returned to the Bronx on Friday to open a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

