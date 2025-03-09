Davante Adams signs 2-year deal with Rams after release from Jets

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams has made his choice for his next NFL team, and he's decided to head out west.

Adams agreed to a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced, as he joins quarterback Matthew Stafford and budding star receiver Puka Nacua in Sean McVay's offense.

Fox News Digital confirmed the deal is worth $46 million over those two years with $26 million guaranteed.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Choosing the Rams marks the third team for Adams since the start of the 2022 season, and it comes after the New York Jets released him last week after failing to find a trade partner willing to take on the remainder of his five-year, $140 million contract.

Adams was scheduled to be a Jet for another two seasons, but it was always expected that he would either be traded or released. The Jets also made it clear that Aaron Rodgers, the four-time MVP quarterback that Adams wanted to play with in New York, would be released under the new regime.

JETS PART WAYS WITH DAVANTE ADAMS AFTER LESS THAN ONE SEASON: REPORT

There were rumors that wherever Rodgers would go next, Adams would follow. However, since his release, Adams has been able to talk to teams before the legal tampering period, and the Rams became an intriguing spot.

New York acquired Adams this past season before the NFL trade deadline from the Las Vegas Raiders, the organization that previously traded for him from the Green Bay Packers.

Adams’ time in Las Vegas was tumultuous, as the team couldn’t find consistent quarterback play since his arrival. He was rumored to be on the trade block during the 2023 season, but he revealed the team’s change at quarterback was key in him staying through the second half.

But with no improvement under Gardner Minshew and Aiden O’Connell in 2024, Adams was ultimately traded to the team he preferred – the Jets – which reunited him with Rodgers.

The two famously had a great connection in Green Bay, as Adams totaled 8,121 yards on 669 catches with 73 touchdowns over eight seasons with Rodgers at the helm. He made five straight Pro Bowls from 2017-21 with the Packers, and he was arguably one of the best receivers in the game with Rodgers tossing him the rock.

Now, Adams has another gunslinging veteran to throw him the football, as the Rams made sure to give Stafford what he wanted to return for the 2025 season after going 10-6 and collecting a Wild Card Round win against the Minnesota Vikings.

Stafford threw for 3,762 yards with 20 touchdowns to eight interceptions over 16 games, where Nacua, the second-year fifth-round pick who has emerged as wide receiver one in Los Angeles, had 990 yards on 79 receptions over 11 games. He had 1,486 yards on 105 catches in his rookie campaign.

Despite Adams’ pedigree in the league, he figures to be the number two next to Nacua, but it should certainly feel more like a one-B situation because of his skill.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

That said, the Rams still need to figure out if Cooper Kupp, Stafford’s former top target who they’ve publicly said they would shop this offseason, will be traded. Kupp’s role has diminished since Nacua’s breakout rookie season, and he has two years remaining on his three-year extension worth $80.1 million.

With the Raiders and Jets last season, Adams tailed 85 catches for 1,063 yards with eight touchdowns.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.