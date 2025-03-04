Jets part ways with Davante Adams after less than one season: report

Davante Adams and the New York Jets appear to be headed towards a divorce. On Tuesday, ESPN reported that the Jets plan to release the three-time All-Pro wide receiver.

News of the pending release of Adams comes just a few weeks after the team said they would part ways with veteran Aaron Rodgers. The four-time NFL MVP signal caller and the star wide receiver have maintained a close relationship since they competed alongside one another for eight seasons in Green Bay.

Adams started the 2024 season with the Las Vegas Raiders, but he reunited with Rodgers when he was traded to the Jets in October. Gang Green acquired Rodgers in a blockbuster trade two years ago, but the move did not pan out in the way the quarterback or the team likely hoped.

Moving on from Adams will give the Jets some salary cap relief. New York inherited Adams' contract when he was traded to the team, and his salary was due to account for an estimated $38.3 million on the cap in 2025.

Releasing the six-time Pro Bowl will clear up more than $29 million from the Jets' 2025 salary cap. New York will still have to account for a dead cap charge, albeit the negative charge pales in comparison to what the team would save in 2025.

Shortly after the season ended, Adams suggested his future with the Jets was tied to whether Rodgers returned. The Jets' previous regime brought in some players who played with Rodgers in the past. Before trading for Adams, Gang Green signed Allen Lazard in 2023.

The Jets relieved Robert Saleh of his head coaching duties in October following a 2–3 start to the season.

New York hired Aaron Glenn in January. Darren Mougey was also named the franchise's next general manager that month. Glenn and Mougey will continue to oversee an offseason that is expected to introduce sweeping changes to the Jets.

The Jets were 2-4 prior to Adams' arrival, but their record did not improve much once he joined the team. New York went 3-8 with Adams on the roster and finished with an overall record of 5-12. In 11 games with the Jets, Adams racked up 854 receiving yards.

Garrett Wilson would be the Jets' top receiver once Adams' exit becomes official. Wilson has finished each of his first three NFL seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards. He also hauled in a career-high 7 touchdown passes.

