Darren Waller puts on vintage performance to help Dolphins grab first win of 2025 season

Darren Waller turned back the clock on Monday night to help the Miami Dolphins vanquish the New York Jets, 27-21.

The one-time Pro Bowl tight end appeared in his first game for the Dolphins in the 2025 season after taking a year off from football following a stint with the New York Giants. He looked like his old self as he was able to carve up the Jets’ defense multiple times.

Waller caught two touchdown passes in a single game for the first time since he was with the Las Vegas Raiders in December 2020. He had his first touchdown catch since October 2023 when he was still with the Giants.

The first touchdown catch came in the second quarter. Tua Tagovailoa found a way to get the Dolphins into the red zone thanks to a creative flip to Malik Washington and easy throws to Tyreek Hill.

The second touchdown capped off a six-play, 36-yard drive in the third quarter. Tagovailoa found Waller for a 9-yard touchdown catch.

It had taken a bit for Waller to get back into game shape as he had been out of the league for more than a year. But, at least on Monday, the chance the Dolphins took on Waller paid off.

It wasn’t all smiles for the Dolphins.

Miami took a hit in the third quarter when Hill suffered a gruesome knee injury. Multiple reports indicated that the team feared he had dislocated his knee. If confirmed, it’s likely that he would be out for the remainder of the season.

Tagovailoa was 17-of-25 with 177 yards with the two touchdown passes. Running back De’Von Achane ran for 99 yards and a score.

Hill had six catches for 67 yards before he exited the game. Waller had three catches for 27 yards.

The Jets tried to get back into the game.

Justin Fields needed a miracle on 4th-and-1 in the third quarter. He was being chased around by the Dolphins defense and was able to avoid would-be tacklers to find a hole and burst through it. He scampered for a 43-yard touchdown to put some pressure on Miami.

The Jets nearly had a touchdown on a pass from Fields to Garrett Wilson. However, Wilson was called for offensive pass interference and it negated the score. New York had to settle for the field goal.

Wilson made up for it later in the night with an incredible catch and narrowly keeping himself in bounds.

But it was frustrating scenes for the Jets for the entire night.

New York committed 13 penalties for 101 yards along with three turnovers. Those penalties ultimately destroyed any momentum the offense would build up.

Fields was 20-of-27 with 227 passing yards and the touchdown pass to Wilson. He also led the team with 81 rushing yards.

Wilson finished with six catches for 82 yards.

The Jets have now lost 10 straight to the Dolphins in Miami.