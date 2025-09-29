Tua Tagovailoa's nifty flip to Dolphins teammate excites social media

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa turned heads with a nifty flip to wide receiver Malik Washington during a touchdown drive against the New York Jets on Monday night.

Tagovailoa had the Dolphins down on the Jets’ 21-yard line. Running back De’Von Achane came in motion to his right, and on the snap, Washington popped out toward Tagovailoa. The star quarterback flipped the ball behind his back toward the wide receiver.

Washington ran the ball for nine yards and gave the Dolphins a first down.

The play went viral on social media.

Tagovailoa finished off the drive on 4th-and-goal with a 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end Darren Waller. It was Waller’s first touchdown catch since Oct. 22, 2023, when he was with the New York Giants. He retired after the 2023 season but came back to the game earlier this year.

Miami went up 10-0 after that play.

Tagovailoa looked calm and collected in the first half. He was 11-of-15 with 115 passing yards and the touchdown pass to Waller. He found Tyreek Hill five times for 57 yards.

For the Jets, Justin Fields was 8-of-11 passing for 54 yards. Running back Breece Hall had 53 rushing yards on seven carries.

Nick Folk nailed a field goal as the second quarter ended. The Dolphins led 10-3 at the half.