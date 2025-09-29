Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa's nifty flip to Dolphins teammate excites social media

The drive ended with a touchdown pass to Darren Waller

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Does Tua Tagovailoa limit the Dolphins’ ceiling? | The Herd Video

Does Tua Tagovailoa limit the Dolphins’ ceiling? | The Herd

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins are 0-3 following their loss to the Buffalo Bills. Colin Cowherd asks where the Dolphins should go from here.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa turned heads with a nifty flip to wide receiver Malik Washington during a touchdown drive against the New York Jets on Monday night.

Tagovailoa had the Dolphins down on the Jets’ 21-yard line. Running back De’Von Achane came in motion to his right, and on the snap, Washington popped out toward Tagovailoa. The star quarterback flipped the ball behind his back toward the wide receiver.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tua Tagovailoa scrambles

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) drops back to pass against the New York Jets during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 29, 2025.  (Sam Navarro/Imagn Images)

Washington ran the ball for nine yards and gave the Dolphins a first down.

The play went viral on social media.

EX-GIANTS STAR CALLS ON NFL TO GET RID OF TURF FIELDS IN WAKE OF MALIK NABERS' KNEE INJURY

Tagovailoa finished off the drive on 4th-and-goal with a 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end Darren Waller. It was Waller’s first touchdown catch since Oct. 22, 2023, when he was with the New York Giants. He retired after the 2023 season but came back to the game earlier this year.

Tua Tagovailoa throws a pass

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Miami went up 10-0 after that play.

Tagovailoa looked calm and collected in the first half. He was 11-of-15 with 115 passing yards and the touchdown pass to Waller. He found Tyreek Hill five times for 57 yards.

For the Jets, Justin Fields was 8-of-11 passing for 54 yards. Running back Breece Hall had 53 rushing yards on seven carries.

Tyreek Hill shows off

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) reacts after a play against the New York Jets during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 29, 2025. (Rich Storry/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nick Folk nailed a field goal as the second quarter ended. The Dolphins led 10-3 at the half.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue