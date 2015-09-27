Darida earns Hertha Berlin late point at Eintracht Frankfurt

Hertha Berlin snatched a point from their trip to Eintracht Frankfurt with Vladimir Darida's late goal earning them a 1-1 draw at the Waldstadion.

Vedad Ibisevic struck the crossbar for the visitors before Alexander Meier put Frankfurt in front with his fourth goal of the season, on the stretch to turn in a corner with his left foot.

Vaclav Kadlec wasted a chance to double Frankfurt's lead before Marc Stendera rattled the crossbar from over 30 yards out for the hosts.

Luc Castaignos could have celebrated his birthday with a goal with 15 minutes remaining, but he lifted his shot over the crossbar.

It was a costly miss for Castaignos and Frankfurt as Darida brought Hertha level with a composed finish with just seven minutes to go, earning them a point and keeping them sixth in the table, two points ahead of their opponents.