Bears' Ben Johnson pours gasoline on Packers rivalry: 'I just don't like that team'

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson didn’t back down from the storied rivalry with the Green Bay Packers as he faced a question about his explicit remarks about the NFC North team.

Johnson dropped multiple F-bombs as he celebrated with the Bears following the team’s comeback playoff win. On Monday, Johnson defended the comments and said he even talked with team owner George McCaskey about it.

"There’s a rivalry that exists between these two teams," Johnson said. "Something that I fully recognize and I’m a part of. I just don’t like that team.

"George and I have talked and we’re on the same page."

Chicago won the game, 31-27, after being down by 18 points in the first half. The Bears’ social media account posted a video of Johnson hyping up the team.

PACKERS' HEAD-COACHING SITUATION THRUST INTO SPOTLIGHT AFTER PLAYOFF LOSS

He was heard saying, "F--- the Packers! F--- them! F---ing hate those guys."

The rivalry between the Bears and Packers is certainly revved up. Johnson threw gasoline on the fire when he first joined the Bears. He was asked at the time why he chose Chicago. He said he "kinda enjoyed beating Matt LaFleur twice a year."

The message sparked a few icy handshakes during the season, including one after the playoff game. Chicago went 1-1 against Green Bay in the regular season and defeated them when it counted the most.

The first-year head coach praised his players for their gritty performance, coming off two losses and going into halftime down 21-3. Johnson said his team was "built for pressure."

Johnson will lead the Bears into the NFC Divisional Round against the Los Angeles Rams.