Daniil Medvedev expresses no regrets over notorious 2019 US Open interview: ‘I absolutely love it’

Daniil Medvedev has an interesting history with the U.S. Open and its fans.

The Russian tennis player notoriously got into a war of words with fans at the 2019 U.S. Open when, in a post-match interview on the court, he thanked the fans for viciously booing him.

"Thank you all guys because your energy tonight gave me the win. Because if you weren’t here, guys, I would probably lose the match because I was so tired," he said after his second-round win over Feliciano Lopez.

"I was cramping yesterday. It was so tough on me to play. So, I want all you to know when you sleep tonight, I won today because of you," he said as the booing continued.

He made a similar address to another rowdy crowd days later after his third-round victory.

With the five-year anniversary of those remarks approaching, Medvedev was asked this week if it's a moment he wants fans to "celebrate."

His answer might not surprise you.

"To be honest, there are some things in my career that I’m not happy [about], but this interview was probably my best ever after the match," Medvedev said with a laugh.

"I absolutely love it. So, if people want to celebrate, I’m there for it."

Medvedev has never shied away from the role of villain. Even at last year’s U.S. Open, he addressed the crowd clearly rooting against him in his second-round victory over Christopher O’Connell.

While preparing to serve, he turned to the crowd and shouted, "Can you shut up? Are you stupid or what?"

Medvedev hasn’t had any similar interactions with the crowd this year as he prepares for his second-round match Thursday night.