Ex-NFL player missing for 7 months, sister says

The sister of former New York Giants defensive back Sam Beal pleaded with the public for help finding her brother who has been missing for about seven months.

Essence Zhane took to her Facebook page on Monday to ask anyone who may have seen Beal to contact the Kentwood Police Department in Virginia.

"Tomorrow makes it 7 months since we’ve last heard from or seen my brother," she wrote on social media. "We’ve done everything we could on our end to piece things together and at this point we’re in desperate need of support on all ends. I’m not here to answer a bunch of why’s and how’s I just need this to land in the right direction to gain some form of answers or closure.

"I’m a Big sister and I need my brother to know that We Love You and miss you and this has been a heavy feeling for months to carry around."

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System database said the last time Beal had contact with loved ones was back on July 13, 2025. He is missing from Virginia Beach, Virginia.

He’s described as having black hair with a muscular and athletic build with brown eyes.

Beal’s girlfriend was the last one to see the former NFL player. He dropped her off at her family’s home and was supposed to head to work. However, Beal headed toward Virginia Beach. His girlfriend said the last time she heard from him, he said he was going back home.

"Samuel did not bring anything with him aside from the clothes he was wearing, a pair of slides, and his wallet that contained his banking card and driver’s license," a description of his disappearance in the database read. "The girlfriend's vehicle was recovered in Virginia Beach, VA by one of her family members. The vehicle was found with Samuel's shoes and socks on the floor of the front passenger seat along with some sand on the floor."

Beal was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and attended high school in the state. He went to Western Michigan before the Giants took him in the 2018 NFL Supplemental Draft.

He played in games with the Giants, including starting three games for them during his rookie season in 2019. He missed the entire 2020 season due to a COVID-19 opt-out.

Beal pleaded guilty to gun charges before the 2021 season and was placed on probation for a year.