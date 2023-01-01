Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley return on Giants' to-do list in offseason: report

The New York Giants came into the 2022 season with questions about two important positions on their team – quarterback and running back.

As the season heads into Week 17, New York may have found their answers to the questions about how they will proceed with Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley going into the 2023 offseason. The Giants view both players as part of their future next year and beyond, according to the NFL Network.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Both of these guys are free agents. The Giants do plan to attempt to work out a deal with both of these guys," NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said on "NFL GameDay Morning" Sunday. "Obviously the franchise tag is available. You can only tag one, so in this scenario, one would need a multi-year deal and one could have a tag."

New York reportedly hopes to have both players back for next season. But the contracts likely won’t be player friendly, the report suggested. The "price would have to be right" for the Giants to bring both players back.

RAIDERS TO 'EXPLORE TRADE OPTIONS' FOR DEREK CARR AFTER DISAPPOINTING 2022 SEASON: REPORT

The Giants are on the cusp of the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Jones has put together a solid year. He has 3,028 passing yards, 13 touchdown passes and five interceptions. New York declined his fifth-year option before the start of the season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Barkley earned his second Pro Bowl selection. He has 1,254 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns this season. He’s at the end of a four-year extension he signed in 2018. The Giants exercised his option for 2022 in April 2021.