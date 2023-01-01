Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders to 'explore trade options' for Derek Carr after disappointing 2022 season: report

Derek Carr has been with the Raiders since 2014

The Las Vegas Raiders benched Derek Carr ahead of the team’s Week 17 game against the San Francisco 49ers, and it appears his time with the organization is about to come to an end.

Carr was 16-for-30 with 174 passing yards, a touchdown pass and three interceptions in last week’s 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team managed to barely get by the New England Patriots in Week 15 thanks to a disastrous last-second lateral decision from the players that resulted in a Chandler Jones walk-off touchdown.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr calls signals against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels saw enough and named Jarrett Stidham the starting quarterback for the game against the 49ers and the final game against the Kansas City Chiefs. It’ll cap off what was supposed to be an exciting year for Las Vegas.

Going into the offseason, the Raiders will have to make a decision when it comes to Carr and the future of the quarterback position. He signed a three-year extension in April worth $121.5 million. According to Spotrac, Carr has an out in the offseason. If Las Vegas doesn’t trade him and Carr decides to stick around by Feb. 15, his 2023 salary of $32.9 million will be guaranteed as well as $7.5 million of his full guarantees in 2024.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr during the Steelers game in Pittsburgh, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Las Vegas is expected to "explore trade options" for Carr in the offseason, the NFL Network reported. There are reportedly scenarios in which the veteran could stay as quarterback but the "likely outcome" for Carr is moving on in 2023.

Carr has been with the Raiders since 2014, and has 35,222 passing yards, 217 passing touchdowns and 99 interceptions in 142 games. But the team has only made the playoffs once in that span – last season, and they lost to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Derek Carr meets with reporters after the Raiders lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

In 2022, Carr has 3,522 passing yards, 24 touchdown passes and a league-leading 14 interceptions.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.