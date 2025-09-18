Danica Patrick responds to Jimmy Kimmel getting pulled off air after Charlie Kirk assassination remarks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former motorsport star Danica Patrick has weighed in on Disney's indefinite removal of talk show host Jimmy Kimmel from ABC airwaves for recent comments about Charlie Kirk's assassination.

In social media posts on Wednesday, Patrick celebrated Kimmel's removal.

One of her Instagram stories shared a news report of Kimmel's removal, with her own caption reading, "Human decency is coming back. Thank God."

Patrick also shared a screenshot of one of Kirk's tweets from 2017 that read, "Jimmy Kimmel isn’t funny."

Patrick has been an outspoken conservative in recent years who has staunchly supported President Donald Trump and most of his policies.

She is one of the many right-wing figures on social media defending the recent decision to remove Kimmel for his recent comments.

On Monday, Kimmel accused conservatives of reaching "new lows" in trying to pin left-wing ideology on 22-year-old suspect Tyler Robinson, even though prosecutors reaffirmed those ties in Tuesday’s indictment.

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel said.

Kimmel’s comments came one day after both FBI officials and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said Robinson held a "leftist ideology" and was increasingly radicalized in recent years. It was also revealed that he had a romantic relationship with a biological male roommate who is transitioning to female.

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr then issued a threat against Disney if it didn't address the controversy.

Appearing on Wednesday's "The Benny Show," Carr called Kimmel's comments "some of the sickest conduct" and suggested there were potential "avenues" the FCC could pursue.

"In some quarters, there's a very concerted effort to try to lie to the American people about the nature … of one of the most significant newsworthy public interest acts that we've seen in a long time in what appears to be an action by Jimmy Kimmel to play into that narrative that this was somehow a MAGA or a Republican-motivated person," Carr told host Benny Johnson.

Nexstar Media Group, which owns hundreds of television stations, announced earlier it would preempt Kimmel's show on its ABC affiliates starting Wednesday night "for the foreseeable future" and would replace it with other programming over his comments.

News of Kimmel's removal from air was then confirmed by Disney later on Wednesday night.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live will be preempted indefinitely," a Disney spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital .

