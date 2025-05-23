Danica Patrick reflects on 'emotionally abusive' relationship with Aaron Rodgers: 'wore me down to nothing'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick shared the agony of her relationship and breakup with NFL star Aaron Rodgers, during an appearance on the Sage Steele Show.

"The breakup with Aaron in 2020, because it was sudden," Patrick said when asked what was the most painful experience.

"It felt like it was my life. So when you live with somebody, it’s your whole life… And because the nature of the relationship was emotionally abusive, so that wore me down to nothing."

Patrick claims that Rogers "leaves a trail of blood."

"Someone that you know, people could never imagine that I would lack any confidence, or belief in the simple things about who I am. Everything was torn to bits. He leaves a trail of blood. I don’t think I’m saying too much earth-shattering stuff after we — there’s been enough out there," Patrick said.

"But it gave me the greatest gift, which is myself. It gave me the greatest gift of how much I needed to show up for myself and take care of myself."

Rodgers and Patrick went public with their relationship in January 2018 after first meeting at the ESPY Awards in 2012.

At the time, a rep for the "Pretty Intense" podcast host and entrepreneur confirmed to Fox News that the pair were an item.

Meanwhile, Patrick told The Associated Press that she and Rodgers first crossed paths in 2012 at The ESPY Awards.

"I told him a long time ago I’d always root for him as a player," she recalled to the outlet. "Now I am probably going to cheer for the whole team. Take out the word ‘probably.’ Now I’m going to cheer for the whole team."

In November 2019, the pair appeared to be going strong, with Patrick even joking on " The Jenny McCarthy Show " about a proposal.

When asked when she’d get married, Patrick jokingly responded, "Um, [tomorrow] — wait, no, what?"

Back in August 2017, Rodgers opened up to ESPN , explaining it’s not always easy dating when all eyes are on you.

"When you are living out a relationship in the public eye, it’s definitely… it’s difficult," he said. "It has some extra constraints because you have other opinions about your relationship, how it affects your work and, you know, just some inappropriate connections… There’s some horrible media outlets that… you say something or do something, where there’s a story, and they just go with it and run with it."

The couple then confirmed their breakup in July 2020.

Patrick later opened up on the breakup during an appearance on National Geographic's " Running Wild with Bear Grylls " and told the survivalist that she learned a ton about herself during the public breakup.

"I think we learn the most about ourselves through relationships, but there's nothing like heartbreak to really throw you in the deep end of that," Patrick said, according to Yahoo! Entertainment . "But I've learned a lot and as broken open as I was on the sad end, I have felt so much joy in so many more instances and so many more unlikely places than I ever have, so it's like my heart got broken open to both ends of the spectrum."