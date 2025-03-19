Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick announces pivot to tennis

Danica Patrick reached great heights during her standout NASCAR and IndyCar career. Now, the retired driver is taking her talents to a new sport.

The 42-year-old recently revealed she started taking tennis lessons. Patrick suggested her pivot to the new sport centered around the potential long-term health benefits.

In 2018, Forbes cited a study from Denmark that determined that people who regularly play racket sports could extend their lives.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"All racket sports — along with active sports like basketball and soccer — are believed to help increase lifespan, though tennis stands out among them all," according to the study.

TENNIS STAR IGA SWIATEK LAMENTS ‘CONSTANT JUDGEMENT' AFTER FACING HARSH CRITICISM FOR NEARLY HITTING BALL BOY

Patrick posted a video discussing the possible benefits of racket sports.

"Hence the tennis lessons," she captioned the post to her Instagram story.

In another recent social media post, Patrick revealed she developed an interest in golf about two years ago.

"I decided to actually learn how to play golf about 2 years ago. Of course it's a little seasonal, mostly for heat in AZ but also work and skiing! I thought I finally had it figured out last fall. Then I forgot how to hit my driver to start the year off…. Until about 10 days ago. I remembered just as mysteriously as I forgot," she captioned an Instagram post.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Patrick is the most successful woman in auto racing history. She made history when she became the first female driver to win a pole in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR's highest level. She retired in 2018.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.