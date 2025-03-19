Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Danica Patrick

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick announces pivot to tennis

Patrick cited the potential long-term health benefits of racket sports

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 19 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 19

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Danica Patrick reached great heights during her standout NASCAR and IndyCar career. Now, the retired driver is taking her talents to a new sport.

The 42-year-old recently revealed she started taking tennis lessons. Patrick suggested her pivot to the new sport centered around the potential long-term health benefits.

In 2018, Forbes cited a study from Denmark that determined that people who regularly play racket sports could extend their lives.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Danica Patrick looks on

Former IndyCar Series driver Danica Patrick during the 105th Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.  (Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports)

"All racket sports — along with active sports like basketball and soccer — are believed to help increase lifespan, though tennis stands out among them all," according to the study.

TENNIS STAR IGA SWIATEK LAMENTS ‘CONSTANT JUDGEMENT' AFTER FACING HARSH CRITICISM FOR NEARLY HITTING BALL BOY

Patrick posted a video discussing the possible benefits of racket sports

"Hence the tennis lessons," she captioned the post to her Instagram story.

Danica Patrick in 2018

Danica Patrick during the 102nd Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis May 27, 20218. (Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports)

In another recent social media post, Patrick revealed she developed an interest in golf about two years ago. 

Danica Patrick in 2013

Danica Patrick during qualifying for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Camping World RV Sales 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway July 12, 2013, in Loudon, N.H. (Jonathan Ferrey/NASCAR via Getty Images)

"I decided to actually learn how to play golf about 2 years ago. Of course it's a little seasonal, mostly for heat in AZ but also work and skiing! I thought I finally had it figured out last fall. Then I forgot how to hit my driver to start the year off…. Until about 10 days ago. I remembered just as mysteriously as I forgot," she captioned an Instagram post

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Patrick is the most successful woman in auto racing history. She made history when she became the first female driver to win a pole in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR's highest level. She retired in 2018.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.