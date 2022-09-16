Expand / Collapse search
Miami Dolphins
Published

Dan Marino says he considered leaving Dolphins to win Super Bowl elsewhere

Marino is perhaps the greatest QB without a Super Bowl ring

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Dan Marino is widely considered the greatest quarterback to never win a Super Bowl.

He's learned to live with that. But, in the later stages of his career, he said he considered getting out of Miami to play for a contending team.

"I definitely thought about it," Marino told Sports Seriously. "I played 17 years for the Dolphins, and they were kind of going in a new direction with a new coach, and I had offers to go play other places and really thought about it and maybe had a chance to win a championship like Matthew Stafford has done."

Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino broke Fran Tarkenton's NFL career completion record with 3,687 with his fourth completion Oct. 8, 1995, at Joe Robbie Stadium in Miami against the Indianapolis Colts.

Marino certainly would not be the only Hall of Fame quarterback to suit up for another team. Even after winning Super Bowls with their original teams, Joe Montana, Brett Favre, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady all made decisions to leave.

But being a lifelong Dolphin meant more to Marino than winning a title with somebody else.

Miami Dolphins Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino (13) scans the field during the 1985 Super Bowl, a 38-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers Jan. 20, 1985, at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, Calif.

"I thought about it for a long time; it just didn’t feel right," Marino said. "I just decided I’ll just be a Dolphin for life, and it’s worked out great. But I did, I will tell you that. I did think about that."

Marino was named to nine Pro Bowls, was the 1984 MVP, a three-time First-Team All Pro, and a three-time Second-Team All Pro who led the NFL in passing yards five times.

NFL Hall of Fame player Dan Marino on the field prior to a game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins Nov. 21, 2021, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

He also has been an adviser to the Dolphins since 2014.