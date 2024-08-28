Dan Evans wins longest US Open match in history with grueling 5-setter: 'I just want to go to bed'

British tennis player Dan Evans upset 2022 U.S. Open semifinalist Karen Khachanov in a grueling match that lasted well over the five-hour mark to advance to the second round on Tuesday, breaking the record for the longest U.S. Open match in history.

The 184th-ranked Evans lost track of time at one point during the five-hour and 35 minute-long match.

"In the fourth set, I had to check the set to see what set we were in," Evans said. "I wasn’t entirely sure what set we were in."

The following set, Evans overcame a 4-0 deficit to win the final six games. Match point was a 22–shot rally that ended after the No. 23-seeded Khachanov failed to return Evans' hard shot to the corner.

Evans won the marathon match 6-7 (6), 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-4.

"I was hurting all over, really," Evans said. "I don’t think I’ve played five hours, that long, in a day, ever — in two sessions, never mind in one. I was actually thinking that on the court. I’ve never practiced two hours, two hours. It’s normally an hour and a half."

The new record tops the previous one set at the 1992 U.S. Open. A semifinal match between Stefan Edberg and Michael Chang went five sets and lasted five hours and 26 minutes.

Immediately after the match, Evans spoke to Sky Sports about his immediate reaction to winning the match.

"I just want to go to bed."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.