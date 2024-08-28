Expand / Collapse search
Dan Evans wins longest US Open match in history with grueling 5-setter: 'I just want to go to bed'

Evans' match lasted 5 hours, 35 minutes

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
British tennis player Dan Evans upset 2022 U.S. Open semifinalist Karen Khachanov in a grueling match that lasted well over the five-hour mark to advance to the second round on Tuesday, breaking the record for the longest U.S. Open match in history. 

The 184th-ranked Evans lost track of time at one point during the five-hour and 35 minute-long match. 

Dan Evans in action

Dan Evans returns the ball during a practice session on Aug. 22, 2024 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

"In the fourth set, I had to check the set to see what set we were in," Evans said. "I wasn’t entirely sure what set we were in." 

The following set, Evans overcame a 4-0 deficit to win the final six games. Match point was a 22–shot rally that ended after the No. 23-seeded Khachanov failed to return Evans' hard shot to the corner. 

Evans won the marathon match 6-7 (6), 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-4. 

Dan Evans returns the ball

Dan Evans in action against Karen Khachanov of Russia on Aug. 27, 2024. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

"I was hurting all over, really," Evans said. "I don’t think I’ve played five hours, that long, in a day, ever — in two sessions, never mind in one. I was actually thinking that on the court. I’ve never practiced two hours, two hours. It’s normally an hour and a half."

The new record tops the previous one set at the 1992 U.S. Open. A semifinal match between Stefan Edberg and Michael Chang went five sets and lasted five hours and 26 minutes. 

Dan Evans returns the ball

Dan Evans of Great Britain returns a ball during a practice session prior to the start of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Aug. 22, 2024 in New York City. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Immediately after the match, Evans spoke to Sky Sports about his immediate reaction to winning the match. 

"I just want to go to bed."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.