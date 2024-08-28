Expand / Collapse search
US Open fan goes viral for awkward moment with woman during match: 'Pain'

The moment occurred during a match between Frances Tiafoe and Aleksandar Kovacevic

Ryan Gaydos
A U.S. Open fan’s awkward interaction in the stands during a match between Frances Tiafoe and Aleksandar Kovacevic went viral on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

The cameras at Louis Armstrong Stadium had a break in the action when Tiafoe went up 30-0 on Kovacevic in the second set with the two competitors tied 1-1. The broadcast then showed a man returning to his seat with two Honey Deuce drinks – the signature cocktail of the U.S. Open. One of them was presumably for the woman sitting next to him.

US Open honey deuce pictured

US Open Honey Deuce Cocktail on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

However, a man sitting behind him handed the same woman a cocktail – perhaps thwarting the man’s attempt to woo another bystander.

The moment quickly became a viral moment with sports fans talking about it on X.

Tiafoe won the match 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5.

The U.S. Open is one of the more interesting places where super viral moments have occurred recently. 

US Open tennis balls

Detail of Wilson tennis balls with the US Open logo during a practice session prior to the start of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Aug. 22, 2024 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On the court, Novak Djokovic was "defaulted" for hitting a linesman with a ball during a match. Serena Williams played her last matches at the Grand Slam event.

Off the court, Megan Lucky became a viral name when she showed off her beer-chugging skills at a few of the most recent U.S. Opens. She received some endorsement deals from the moment.

US Open in 2023

A general view of Alex de Minaur of Australia in action against Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the Men's Singles round four match at Louis Armstrong Stadium during the U.S. Open Tennis Championship 2023 at the USTA National Tennis Centre on Sept. 4, 2023 in Flushing, Queens, New York City.  (Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Alexa Greenfield also became a viral sensation when she dipped her chicken tenders into her soda. It earned her a signature sauce.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.