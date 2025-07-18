Damian Lillard reacts to reunion with Trail Blazers after abrupt end to run with Bucks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Earlier this month, the Milwaukee Bucks waived star guard Damian Lillard.

On Thursday, ESPN reported the nine-time All-Star and the Portland Trail Blazers were finalizing a three-year contract to reunite Lillard with the only other NBA franchise he'd played for.

Lillard was drafted by the Trail Blazers and spent his first 11 seasons with Portland.

He holds the record for the most points in franchise history. On Friday, Lillard took to social media to express his excitement about the reunion.

"RipCityyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy!!!!!!!!!," Lillard wrote in a post on X that featured a video panning the lockers of multiple Trail Blazers players, including Lillard’s No. 0.

The video concluded with a short message: "Together Again."

Lillard will likely be sidelined the entire 2025-26 season as he continues to recover from the Achilles tear he sustained in the NBA playoffs in late April.

The Bucks still owe Lillard $113 million, and payments are expected to be stretched over the next five years, according to the report. The 35-year-old's salary for the 2025-26 season will climb to $70 million due to his earnings from the Portland and Milwaukee deals.

The Blazers struggled without Lillard, finishing last season with a 36-46 record and falling short of the playoffs.

ESPN also reported that Lillard drew interest from multiple "NBA contenders," but he chose the team with which he had the most familiarity.

