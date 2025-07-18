Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard reacts to reunion with Trail Blazers after abrupt end to run with Bucks

Lillard spent the first 11 seasons of his NBA career in Portland

By Chantz Martin Fox News
close
Damian Lillard reunites with the Portland Trail Blazers on 3-Year, $42M Deal | First Things First Video

Damian Lillard reunites with the Portland Trail Blazers on 3-Year, $42M Deal | First Things First

Nick Wright reacts to Damian Lillard reuniting with the Portland Trail Blazers on a 3-year, $42 million deal.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Earlier this month, the Milwaukee Bucks waived star guard Damian Lillard. 

On Thursday, ESPN reported the nine-time All-Star and the Portland Trail Blazers were finalizing a three-year contract to reunite Lillard with the only other NBA franchise he'd played for.

Lillard was drafted by the Trail Blazers and spent his first 11 seasons with Portland. 

He holds the record for the most points in franchise history. On Friday, Lillard took to social media to express his excitement about the reunion.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Damian Lillard vs the Jazz

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers controls the ball during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena March 22, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

"RipCityyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy!!!!!!!!!," Lillard wrote in a post on X that featured a video panning the lockers of multiple Trail Blazers players, including Lillard’s No. 0.

The video concluded with a short message: "Together Again."

Lillard will likely be sidelined the entire 2025-26 season as he continues to recover from the Achilles tear he sustained in the NBA playoffs in late April.

GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO SAYS 'A LOT OF PEOPLE' TRIED CONVINCING HIM TO JOIN KNICKS AMID MURKY BUCKS FUTURE

Damian Lillard in street clothes

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Moda Center April 9, 2023, in Portland, Ore. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Bucks still owe Lillard $113 million, and payments are expected to be stretched over the next five years, according to the report. The 35-year-old's salary for the 2025-26 season will climb to $70 million due to his earnings from the Portland and Milwaukee deals.

Damian Lillard passes the ball

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers passes the ball during the second quarter against the Boston Celtics at the Moda Center March 17, 2023, in Portland, Ore. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The Blazers struggled without Lillard, finishing last season with a 36-46 record and falling short of the playoffs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

ESPN also reported that Lillard drew interest from multiple "NBA contenders," but he chose the team with which he had the most familiarity.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.