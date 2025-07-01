Bucks waive All-Star Damian Lillard, agree to deal with Myles Turner: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Milwaukee Bucks front office has been tasked with retooling the roster amid uncertainty about the future of franchise player Giannis Antetokounmpo.

ESPN reported, citing sources, that the Bucks decided to waive star guard Damian Lillard. Lillard is still owed $113 million and those payments are expected to be stretched over the next five years, per the report.

Lillard's 2024-25 season in Milwaukee was cut short due to a torn Achilles tendon.

Lillard underwent a procedure to address his injury in May. He is expected to continue his rehabilitation in Portland, where he spent the first 11 seasons of his NBA career.

Meanwhile, the Bucks acquired center Myles Turner from the Indiana Pacers. Turner and the Bucks reached an agreement on a four-year deal worth $107 million, according to ESPN.

Turner spent a decade in Indiana, but the NBA's two-time blocks leader seemed to be at an impasse with his state of affairs in Indianapolis.

Since the Pacers and Turner's representatives were unable to come to an agreement on a new deal, it opened the door for the Bucks to land their new center.

Turner is one of just three NBA players who have recorded 700 3-pointers and 1,400 blocks.

Brook Lopez was the Bucks' primary center the last several seasons, but he recently left in favor of a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The reshaping of the roster continued on Tuesday as the team signed Gary Harris to a two-year contract, per reports. Harris started his NBA career with the Denver Nuggets, before spending the last few years with the Orlando Magic.

After a long run with the Portland Trail Blazers, Lillard was included in a blockbuster three-team deal during the 2023 campaign that resulted in him leaving the Western Conference and landing in Milwaukee.

Lillard is a nine-time NBA All-Star. The Pacers eliminated the Bucks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

