Giannis Antetokounmpo says 'a lot of people' tried convincing him to join Knicks amid murky Bucks future

It has seemed for a long while that Giannis Antetokounmpo's time with the Milwaukee Bucks is running out.

The Bucks have had much turnover since winning the NBA Finals in the 2020-21 season, including firing their head coach from that season, Mike Budenholzer.

They've made plenty of other moves, including trading Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton. Antetokounmpo has been the mainstay since he was drafted by them with the 15th overall pick in 2013.

But after another early exit in the playoffs, and superstars seemingly being traded now more than ever, Antetokounmpo's name has been all over the rumor mill.

The New York Knicks have been waiting to pounce on a Grade-A superstar amid their other big splashes, and the Greek Freak gave some insight on potentially joining the Knicks.

"A lot of people have tried to convince me, try to convince me to go and play there [New York] and stuff," Antetokounmpo told streamer iShowSpeed.

Antetokounmpo was then asked if he would stay in Milwaukee, but did not give a definitive answer, answering with both "probably" and "we'll see."

He did finish the conversation with, "Probably. I love Milwaukee."

The Knicks fell in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Indiana Pacers. It was the first time going that far since 2000, also against the Pacers.

Antetokounmpo won back-to-back NBA MVP in 2019 and 2020 and has been a defensive stalwart. Since 2017, Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.2 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 5.8 assists while being named to four First-team All-Defense teams. He's also been ranked in the top-nine of Defensive Player of the Year voting in each season since 2018-19, winning the award in 2019-20.

