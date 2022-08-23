Dallas Cowboys 2022-2023 NFL schedule

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Dallas Cowboys were very close to making a far run in the playoffs.

If it wasn’t for some late-game mismanagement, the Cowboys may have been looking at a divisional round game against the Green Bay Packers. But alas, back to square one.

The team traded Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns and lost La’El Collins and Keanu Neal in free agency. Dallas will likely be without Tyron Smith to start the season as well.

The offense will again run through Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott. The team’s success will hinge on the success of those two offensive talents. On defense, Demarcus Lawrence is back on the line with Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs ready to do damage behind him.

Read below for the Cowboys’ schedule, how to watch games and where to watch.

Week 1: Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sept. 11, 2022

TV: NBC

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 2: Dallas Cowboys vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Sept. 18, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 3: Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants, Sept. 26, 2022

TV: ESPN/ABC

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 4: Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders, Oct. 2, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 5: Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Rams, Oct. 9, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 6: Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles, Oct. 16, 2022

TV: NBC

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 7: Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions, Oct. 23, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 8: Dallas Cowboys vs. Chicago Bears, Oct. 30, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Dallas Cowboys @ Green Bay Packers, Nov. 13, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 11: Dallas Cowboys @ Minnesota Vikings, Nov. 20, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 12: Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants, Nov. 24, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Week 13: Dallas Cowboys vs. Indianapolis Colts, Dec. 4, 2022

TV: NBC

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 14: Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans, Dec. 11, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 15: Dallas Cowboys @ Jacksonville Jaguars, Dec. 18, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 16: Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Dec. 24, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 17: Dallas Cowboys @ Tennessee Titans, Dec. 29, 2022

TV: Amazon Prime

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 18: Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Commanders, Jan. 8, 2023

TV: TBD

Time: TBD