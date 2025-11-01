Dabo Swinney lashes out at players in sideline outburst as Duke delivers Clemson's latest heartbreaking loss

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Saturday's game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson proved to be a dramatic affair filled with momentum swings.

Duke looked unstoppable in gaining 199 yards in the first quarter to lead 21-7. But Clemson woke up with three straight touchdowns to lead 28-21. The Tigers looked in control again with six minutes left until Duke’s final drive.

The 46-45 loss to the Blue Devils was yet another low point in what continues to be a disappointing season for Clemson. The Tigers have lost four home games for the first time since 1998.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

With seconds left before halftime, cameras caught Swinney furiously shouting at players along Clemson’s sideline.

After the game, Swinney reflected on some of the devastating defeats he had been part of during his lengthy coaching tenure at Clemson. He then quipped about the possibility of being fired after the heartbreaking loss to Duke.

"No," Swinney responded when asked if this was the most exasperating season he's had since he's been the head coach at Clemson. "2010, I'd put this one and 10 probably right there… those two. I mean 10, brutal. We lost five games by six points or less, two in overtime."

"[I] may get fired today," Swinney said as he recalled feeling uncertain about his job status after a disappointing loss to South Carolina more than a decade ago. "Graham (Neff, Clemson's athletic director) is sitting in the back there today, so I don't know. Can't said I'd blame him."

CLEMSON FOOTBALL STAR BRYANT WESCO JR. SIDELINED FOR REMAINDER OF SEASON WITH BACK INJURY

Swinney later downplayed concerns about his job, telling FOX Carolina he remains focused on winning.

"We've gotta win some games. I'm just worried about trying to beat Florida State," Swinney said.

Duke running back Nate Sheppard had a 3-yard touchdown run with 40 seconds left, and the Blue Devils followed with a two-point conversion from Darian Mensah to wide receiver Shamir Hagans to secure a win at Clemson for the first time since 1980.

"Going extra innings at Death Valley isn’t really a good plan," Duke coach Manny Diaz said. "Winning in regulation somewhere you hadn’t in 45 years? This is a major step for our program."

Duke trailed 45-38 and started the game-winning drive on their 6-yard line. Mensah led an 11-play drive in which he converted two fourth downs to set up Sheppard's scoring run.

There was no hesitation from Duke’s Diaz who kept the offense on the field and Mensah quickly found Hagans for the decisive points.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Clemson hosts Florida State next week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.