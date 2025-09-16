Dabo Swinney defends Clemson, reminds critics of team's winning tradition despite season's slow start

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dabo Swinney, the winningest coach in Clemson football history, delivered a fiery message to those who have expressed criticism about the direction of the football program in the midst of a 1-2 start to the season.

This year's Clemson team was tasked with meeting the high expectations fans and supporters had grown accustomed to in the Swinney era.

However, a 17-10 loss to LSU in their season opener quickly tempered at least some of those expectations. Clemson did bounce back in Week 2 with a come-from-behind win over Troy. But this past Saturday's heartbreaking loss to Georgia Tech sparked criticism once again.

During Tuesday's media availability, Swinney addressed concerns about Clemson's 1-2 start by pointing to the track record since he was named head coach in 2009.

"Listen, I know everyone is frustrated, but 17 years we have had one bad season. The worst season we’ve had in 14 years is nine wins and it happened one time. It’s not that we haven’t had bad moments. I’d say this is a low and a bad moment. We’ve been in this situation many times. We’re a great program because we have always responded. How many ADs would sign up for the worst season in 14 years being 9-4?"

"This season isn’t written yet. What’s so bad about our program? How many programs in college football would sign up to have nine wins as their worst season in 14 years? We may suck this year and lay a freaking egg, but I don’t think so. The reason I think we’re the best program in college football is because we’ve always battled and responded. We have a consistency and a will to win and a fight. We’re the model in all of college football. Our players fight to the end. That’s why we’re here. We’re not perfect. We’ve had lots of adversity. I’ve got faith because I’ve lived it and seen us pull through. I’ve got faith in the storm."

The lone lackluster season Swinney mentioned was likely a reference to the 2010 campaign, when the Tigers finished with a 6-7 record. Clemson has won at least 10 games in 13 of the past 14 seasons.

Clemson will have an opportunity to rebound from their latest defeat when they return home to host Syracuse on Sept. 20. The Tigers are overwhelming favorites in the upcoming Atlantic Coast Conference tilt.

While Swinney acknowledged the criticism surrounding his coaching job, he also noted that he has faced more difficult situations throughout his life.

"Why would I not have faith? This ain’t the worst thing that’s happened to me in my life and it won’t be. Criticism and all that … I get it. And it’s warranted because people care. I get all that. I spent 13 years at Alabama. I had thick skin when I showed up here from Alabama. No one wants to win more than we do. But no, it doesn’t affect me. It’s just part of it. At the end of the day, man, when you have a lot of success, people want to tear you down and see you fail to make themselves look better or promote some narrative. I love it all … the good and bad."

"As a Christian, I love the Lord. My identity is not the scoreboard or a football coach. I may not always be happy but I always have my joy. I’ve had enough praise and hate to last three lifetimes. My life is built on a foundation of Christ. That’s where my peace comes from. If you don’t have that, it’s hard to understand that. That’s just how I’m built. I just know that adversity is a part of life. I’ve always chosen to turn the pain into purpose. Everything goes back to my purpose in life. I don’t work to a record and my identity isn’t tied to a scoreboard. We’ve had a lot of success here, though. And it hasn’t always been perfect."

Tuesday is not the first time Swinney has been forced to fend off questions about the state of the football program. Swinney has routinely faced criticism since 2020, the last year Clemson advanced to the College Football Playoff.

Swinney coached Clemson to two national championships in three years — in 2016 and 2018. Clemson will enter this coming Saturday's matchup with Troy outside the Top 25 rankings.

