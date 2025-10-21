Clemson football star Bryant Wesco Jr. sidelined for remainder of season with back injury

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bryant Wesco Jr. has been the top option this season in the Clemson Tigers' passing game. The sophomore wide receiver has 537 receiving yards and six touchdowns through six games in 2025.

But the 20-year-old’s standout season has come to an abrupt end. During this past Saturday’s game against SMU, Wesco was injured during a punt return. Wesco appeared to land on his head and neck area after a tackle propelled him into the air.

On Monday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney described the apparent back injury as "very serious."

Wesco was able to walk to the Tigers sideline without assistance after the play, but he did not return to the game. He was later transported to a nearby hospital, where he underwent further testing.

Wesco was discharged from the hospital on Monday, Swinney confirmed. The college football star continues to rest and recover at his home.

"It was a very, very scary injury, and the doctors did an amazing job," Swinney told reporters. The longtime Clemson coach added that Wesco is expected to fully recover.

"The doctors are very confident he'll make a full recovery. Definitely something that'll keep him out the rest of this season, but thankful that all indications are he's going to be OK. Just a real blessing for that," Swinney said.

Wesco expressed gratitude for the support he's received over the past few days.

"Thank you to everyone sending your prayers. I really appreciate everyone’s help and support! It means the world to me," he wrote Monday in a post to his Instagram Stories.

An early September game against Troy will likely prove to be the highlight of Wesco's 2025 season. He finished the 27–16 victory with 118 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.