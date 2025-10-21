Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Clemson Tigers

Clemson football star Bryant Wesco Jr. sidelined for remainder of season with back injury

Wesco is expected to make a full recovery from his back injury

By Chantz Martin Fox News
close
College Football Playoff is moving to a straight seeding model for the 2025 season | Joel Klatt Show Video

College Football Playoff is moving to a straight seeding model for the 2025 season | Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt broke down the decision to change the college football playoff to a straight seeding model for the 2025 season. He explained how this would eliminate byes based on conference championships in the three seed and four seeds.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bryant Wesco Jr. has been the top option this season in the Clemson Tigers' passing game. The sophomore wide receiver has 537 receiving yards and six touchdowns through six games in 2025.

But the 20-year-old’s standout season has come to an abrupt end. During this past Saturday’s game against SMU, Wesco was injured during a punt return. Wesco appeared to land on his head and neck area after a tackle propelled him into the air.

On Monday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney described the apparent back injury as "very serious." 

Wesco was able to walk to the Tigers sideline without assistance after the play, but he did not return to the game. He was later transported to a nearby hospital, where he underwent further testing.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bryant Wesco Jr looks on

Wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. (12) of the Clemson Tigers looks on during the second half of the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Memorial Stadium on Oct. 4, 2025, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Alex Halloway/Getty Images)

Wesco was discharged from the hospital on Monday, Swinney confirmed. The college football star continues to rest and recover at his home. 

JOEL KLATT'S COLLEGE FOOTBALL RANKINGS: ALABAMA MOVES UP, MIAMI FALLS DOWN

Bryant Wesco Jr. returns a punt.

Clemson Tigers wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. (12) returns a punt against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field on Sept. 13, 2025, in Atlanta. (Brett Davis/Imagn Images)

"It was a very, very scary injury, and the doctors did an amazing job," Swinney told reporters. The longtime Clemson coach added that Wesco is expected to fully recover.

Bryant Wesco Jr stands on the football field

Clemson Tigers wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. (12) during a college football game between the Syracuse Orange and the Clemson Tigers on Sept. 20, 2025, at Clemson Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. (John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"The doctors are very confident he'll make a full recovery. Definitely something that'll keep him out the rest of this season, but thankful that all indications are he's going to be OK. Just a real blessing for that," Swinney said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wesco expressed gratitude for the support he's received over the past few days.

"Thank you to everyone sending your prayers. I really appreciate everyone’s help and support! It means the world to me," he wrote Monday in a post to his Instagram Stories.

An early September game against Troy will likely prove to be the highlight of Wesco's 2025 season. He finished the 27–16 victory with 118 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue